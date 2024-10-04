Farmer sentenced for causing unnecessary suffering

A farmer from Ynys Môn who admitted causing unnecessary suffering to cattle was yesterday (Thursday, October 3rd) handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence.

Daniel Jones, of Bodafon y Glyn, Llanerchymedd, had previously pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to cattle, failing to dispose of animal by-products, failing to identify cattle and failing to keep Veterinary Medicine records.

The prosecution was brought by the County Council’s Animal Health team after the offences took place between January 2023 and April 2024.

Dead cattle

Several dead cattle and calves had been discovered at Bodafon y Glyn and others which were emaciated and dehydrated had to be put down.

Mr Jones also failed to identify cattle and keep veterinary records, critical to the integrity of the food chain and food safety. Animal by-products were not disposed of by the approved methods, which ensure animal health and disease control.

Penalty

Today at Caernarfon Crown Court, sitting at Llandudno, he was handed a 12-month prison sentence – suspended for 18 months.

He was also required to complete 120 hours unpaid work and undertake 16 months of rehabilitation. Costs of £8,000 were also awarded to the County Council.

Anglesey’s Public Protection portfolio holder, Councillor Nicola Roberts, said, “We welcome the penalty handed down. This sentence comes following an extensive investigation conducted by our Animal Health officers.

“We believe that this prosecution and sentence demonstrates that this type of criminal behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Anglesey Council also thanked Animal Plant Health Agency (APHA) veterinary colleagues for their assistance in this investigation.

