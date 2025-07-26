Farmers advised to prevent visitors having close contact with animals at lamb-feeding events

Public Health Wales (PHW) has advised farmers running public lamb-feeding events to avoid offering close contact with animals, such as holding, cuddling and kissing lambs.

The recommendation comes following the recent cryptosporidium outbreak associated with a farm shop in the Vale of Glamorgan.

A total of 89 cases were confirmed during the outbreak which were linked to the Cowbridge Farm Shop.

An investigation into the outbreak was launched early in May after dozens of people who attended calf and lamb feeding and petting sessions at the farm contracted the infection.

Parasite

Cryptosporidium is a parasite that can cause gastrointestinal illness. It is often linked to contact with animals, particularly young farm animals.

The health body’s advice comes after the publication of a new paper showing that people who had these closer levels of contact were much more likely to become ill with cryptosporidium than those who didn’t touch the animals.

The advice is one of a range of recommendations made in a report into an outbreak among people who visited a farm in Wales in spring 2024 for lamb-feeding events, where visitors were encouraged to hold and cuddle the lambs during feeding. In total, over 200 people became ill, 18 of whom attended hospital. Children under the age of ten were four times more likely to become unwell.

Other recommendations in the report, which was presented at the Royal Welsh Show on Thursday, include better provision of handwashing facilities, including basins with hot and cold running water, liquid soap and paper towels. Hand sanitiser or alcohol gel is not effective against cryptosporidium.

In addition, PHW has urged farmers to ensure there is prominent signage advising people to wash their hands regularly while they are on the premises, and visitors should ensure that clothing is washed as soon as possible after the visit.

Serious consequences

Dr Christopher Williams, Consultant Epidemiologist for Public Health Wales and one of the authors of the report, said: “We know that farmers want to run safe, enjoyable events for the general public and that lamb feeding events are increasingly popular, especially with families. However, cryptosporidium and other infectious diseases are spread very easily in these environments and they can have serious consequences – particularly among young children who are the most likely to become ill.

“It is really important that effective safety provisions are made for these events, as cryptosporidium is very common in young animals, and this report shows that when young children have close contact with animals like lambs – when they cuddle, kiss or nuzzle their faces – then there is a significant risk of contracting the infection, which can cause serious illness and result in hospitalisation.

“This report recommends that lamb or calf feeding is supervised and done with the animals separated from the visitors by their pens. This means that people can still bottle feed the animals but can have greater protection against illness.

“It’s also vital that when any farmers planning to hold any farm visitor events involving animal activities familiarise themselves with the existing guidance and take all the precautions they can to ensure that their visitors have a safe experience – and will want to come back again.

“Having adequate handwashing facilities on-site is absolutely essential – sinks need to have both hot and cold running water, along with a good supply of liquid soap and paper towels. Signage around the event should ensure that people are encouraged to wash their own and their children’s hands properly on a regular basis throughout their visit.

“We would also like to see farmers make their visitors aware of the risks involved in having close contact with young animals, so that people are educated before they attend.

“I would encourage any farmers who are considering opening their farms for these events to consider all the risks, and plan ahead early to enable them to make all the necessary provisions possible in order to keep their visitors safe from infection.”

