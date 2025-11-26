Farmers bring tractors to Budget day protest despite Met police ban

Farmers have brought tractors to a Budget day protest against proposed inheritance tax changes despite a police ban on agricultural machinery in Westminster.

The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday evening conditions have been put in place to prevent people bringing vehicles including tractors and agricultural vehicles to the protest in Whitehall.

But a number of tractors were seen driving through Westminster early on Wednesday, with police stopping around 20 of them in the vicinity.

This included a farmer dressed as Father Christmas, his tractor carrying a large spruce tree and bearing a sign that read “Farmer Christmas – the naughty list: Keir Starmer, Rachel Reeves, David Lammy, Diane Abbott, Angela Rayner & the BBC”.

The tractor was parked in Whitehall before Metropolitan Police officers intervened.

Another tractor remains parked outside Parliament in Abingdon Street bearing the slogan “Fools vote Labour”.

In their Tuesday statement, the Met said the decision to ban agricultural machinery from Whitehall had been taken because of “serious disruption” the vehicles may cause to the local area, including businesses, emergency services and the public.

Any individual taking part in the farmers’ protest must remain in a specified area in Richmond Terrace, Whitehall, the force added.

Wednesday’s protest comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves is facing pressure from farmers to axe plans to introduce inheritance tax on farming land and businesses.

The Chancellor’s plans to introduce a 20% rate on agricultural land and businesses worth more than £1 million have become a political flashpoint for a sector struggling with rising costs, tough market conditions and worsening climate impacts.

Last December, thousands of protesters gathered along Whitehall and angry farmers drove their tractors outside Parliament, demonstrating against the decision which farmers said put their businesses, futures and food security at risk.