Farmers call for inheritance tax U-turn ahead of crunch talks with ministers

Reversing plans to charge inheritance tax on farms is “the only sensible course of action”, the head of the National Farmers’ Union has said as he prepares for crunch talks with the Environment Secretary.

NFU president Tom Bradshaw is to meet Steve Reed on Monday amid a growing furore over the Chancellor’s decision to make farms subject to inheritance tax.

Under plans announced at the Budget, inheritance tax will be charged at 20% on farms worth more than £1 million, although the Chancellor has said in some cases the threshold could in practice be around £3 million.