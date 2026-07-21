Farmers calls for urgent action as Rhinogydd wildfire continues to burn

Nation.Cymru staff

The Farmers’ Union of Wales has called for an urgent increase in firefighting resources and coordinated government action as a major wildfire continues to burn across the Rhinogydd mountains.

The union said the blaze was threatening homes, livestock, grazing land and internationally important habitats, while highlighting the growing challenge of tackling large wildfires in remote rural areas.

The issue has been raised with several politicians attending the Royal Welsh Show, including members of the Welsh Affairs Committee.

FUW president Ian Rickman said: “Our thoughts are with the firefighters, emergency services, local residents and farming families who have been dealing with this fire under incredibly difficult conditions.

“The scale of this wildfire is deeply concerning. The Rhinogydd is not only an internationally important landscape for wildlife, but also a working landscape that supports farming families who have cared for these uplands for generations. The impact of a fire of this magnitude will be felt for years through the loss of grazing, damage to habitats, risks to livestock and will have a knock-on effect on the wider rural economy.”

Meirionnydd FUW county chairman Gwion Rowlands said the incident had caused widespread concern across the local community.

“The sheer size and duration of this wildfire are unlike anything many people in the area can remember,” he said.

“Our immediate concern is for everyone whose properties, livestock and livelihoods are at risk while the fire continues to burn.

“This is an exceptional incident that requires an exceptional response. Every available resource should be considered to bring the fire under control as quickly as possible.”

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said six significant wildfires were continuing to burn across the region on Tuesday as hot and dry conditions persisted.

Fire crews remain at the Rhinogydd mountains near Cwm Bychan Lake, close to Harlech, as well as at Hope Mountain, Pentre Halkyn, Mount Pleasant in Brymbo, Pentrefelin on Holy Island and the mountain above Capelulo near Sychnant Pass.

Emergency crews

The fire service said there was currently no indication that residents would need to leave their homes, with firefighters remaining in close contact with those affected while working alongside partner agencies to provide support if required.

People have been urged to avoid affected areas to allow emergency crews to work safely and ensure access for operational vehicles.

The fire service has also renewed its appeal for landowners and members of the public to refrain from carrying out controlled burns while the current hot, dry conditions continue.

It warned that fires can spread rapidly, placing people, property, wildlife and emergency responders at significant risk.

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