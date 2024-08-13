Farmers chiefs endorse Welsh language recommendation

The Farmers’ Union of Wales has endorsed the recommendation made by the Commission for Welsh speaking Communities on agricultural policies.

In its report ‘Empowering communities, strengthening the Welsh language’, published at the National Eisteddfod last week, it recommends that the Welsh Government ensures that the Welsh language is a central consideration in agricultural policy.

It also urges the government to support family farms and ensure the principle of the importance of them is reflected in other policies such as environmental policy.

Backbone

FUW President Ian Rickman said: “The Farmers Union of Wales’ vision is to have a community of thriving, sustainable, family farms in Wales. These family farms, living and working within their communities, are the backbone of Wales’ rural areas and economy.”

“As the report’s authors, commissioned by the Welsh Government, describe 43.1%* of the agriculture, forestry and fishing industries’ workforce speak Welsh, the highest proportion of Welsh speakers in all sectors of economic activity in Wales.

“The Commission’s recommendation aligns categorically with our belief that the Welsh language should be a central consideration in the development of agricultural and environmental policy, particularly in the makeup of a ‘social value’ payment through the proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme.

“Any proposals for future policy which compromise Welsh farm businesses, farming communities or Welsh agriculture in general would represent a significant threat to the industry within which the greatest percentage of Welsh speakers is preserved.”

