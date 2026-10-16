Farmers’ shearing event raises record £72,000 for charity

Nation.Cymru staff

An annual sheep-shearing event has raised a record £72,000 for charity, taking its fundraising total since 2012 to almost £450,000.

Cneifio Cylch on Anglesey will support Wales Air Ambulance, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and the DPJ Foundation with money raised at this year’s event.

The total was announced at a presentation evening at the Bull Inn in Llannerch-y-medd, where charity representatives joined organisers and supporters to receive their cheques.

The event began in 1992 as a leaving party for shearers from New Zealand and has since developed into an annual fundraiser, organised by a small group of local farmers.

Committee chair Alun Jones, who has been involved since the beginning, said: “Something that started as a bit of fun over 30 years ago has developed into a really important event in the Ynys Môn farming calendar.

“Our fundraising has grown through activities including shearing competitions, an auction of promises and live entertainment – with a range of charities benefiting over the years. It’s incredible to think that all this happens on one Saturday in August.”

He said the event also helped maintain friendships within the farming community.

“We all play our role whether it’s on the committee, organising the event itself or donating what we can,” he said.

“To many of us Cneifio Cylch is much more than a one-day event – it’s about friendships and supporting each other.”

Elaine Orr, Wales Air Ambulance’s regional fundraising manager for north west Wales, said this year’s donation would help fund its response to seven emergencies.

“This year’s donation alone will help us attend another seven emergencies involving people in life or limb-threatening situations,” she said.

‘Community’

Emyr Davies accepted a cheque on behalf of Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where his daughter recently received life-saving treatment.

He said: “I want to say a huge thank you to Cneifio Cylch and the Bull for all they have done and the money they have raised.

“This is about community and the importance of coming together to do something worthwhile. I know this money will make a difference to families from North Wales whose children receive such amazing care at Alder Hey.”

Katy Davies, volunteer and events co-ordinator for the DPJ Foundation, said the gathering provided an opportunity for people working in agriculture to meet and socialise.

“Farming can be a lonely business. Cneifio Cylch means those who work in agriculture on Anglesey can come together, plan, share ideas and most importantly socialise,” she said.

“We are very grateful for this donation. It will make a difference to us and to the people we support.”

Mr Jones also thanked the team at the Bull Inn, saying its continuing support made the event possible.

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