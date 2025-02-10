Farmers to stage fresh tractor protest against inheritance tax changes
Farmers will stage another tractor protest outside Parliament on Monday as they continue their campaign against changes to inheritance tax rules.
The tractor rally, organised by Save British Farming, comes as MPs debate an e-petition with more than 148,000 signatures calling to keep the current inheritance tax exemptions for working farms.
Labour has insisted it will not make a U-turn on its plans to introduce a 20% inheritance tax rate on farms worth more than £1 million.
Exemption
The changes announced in the Budget are due to come into force in April 2026 and scrap an exemption which meant no inheritance tax was paid to pass down family farms.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is expected to address farmers making a pit stop on their way into London on Monday morning.
The Government said in its response to the petition that its commitment to farmers is “steadfast” but that there is an “urgent need to repair the public finances in as fair a way as possible.”
“The reform of the reliefs strikes the right balance,” it said.
Respectful
The National Farmers Union, which has organised previous protests, said it supported any of its members taking part.
NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “The strength of feeling around the proposed family farm tax is still incredibly high.
“We support any members who want to take part in other respectful and lawful demonstrations which work towards our aim to stop the family farm tax.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Tory party chief hater, Braverman. “Ambulance blocking bad”
Farmers blockade.
Tory Party chief hater Braverman, “ah. we didn’t mean those blockades”
I think you will find that if any of the Farmers present realise that they have blocked access to an Ambulance they will immediately make room for it, unlike some others.
Not the point.
I am glad they can protest.