Farmers to stage fresh tractor protest against inheritance tax changes

Farmers will stage another tractor protest outside Parliament on Monday as they continue their campaign against changes to inheritance tax rules.

The tractor rally, organised by Save British Farming, comes as MPs debate an e-petition with more than 148,000 signatures calling to keep the current inheritance tax exemptions for working farms.

Labour has insisted it will not make a U-turn on its plans to introduce a 20% inheritance tax rate on farms worth more than £1 million.

Exemption

The changes announced in the Budget are due to come into force in April 2026 and scrap an exemption which meant no inheritance tax was paid to pass down family farms.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is expected to address farmers making a pit stop on their way into London on Monday morning.

The Government said in its response to the petition that its commitment to farmers is “steadfast” but that there is an “urgent need to repair the public finances in as fair a way as possible.”

“The reform of the reliefs strikes the right balance,” it said.

Respectful

The National Farmers Union, which has organised previous protests, said it supported any of its members taking part.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “The strength of feeling around the proposed family farm tax is still incredibly high.

“We support any members who want to take part in other respectful and lawful demonstrations which work towards our aim to stop the family farm tax.”