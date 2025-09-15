Farmers’ Union of Wales unveils Senedd election manifesto

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) has published its Senedd election manifesto, setting out the policy priorities it wants the next Welsh Government to adopt.

The manifesto, Tir – Teulu – Treftadaeth – Standing Strong for Family Farms, was launched at the Usk Show in Monmouthshire on Saturday (13 September).

With the Senedd elections taking place in May 2026, the FUW says its proposals aim to safeguard Welsh farms, which it describes as “the foundation of our rural economy, culture and landscape.”

Sustainable Farming Scheme

At the heart of the manifesto is a call for a fair and workable Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS), which is due to be introduced in January 2026.

The FUW is pressing for the next Welsh Government to work with the industry to deliver a scheme that ensures economic stability and environmental benefits while protecting the viability of family farms.

It is seeking an uplift in the Universal-layer budget beyond the current £238 million allocation, which it argues is needed to offset the scheme’s projected economic impacts.

The union also wants future funding to be index-linked to inflation and underpinned by a five-year financial framework to give farmers greater certainty when planning for the future.

Supply chains

The manifesto also highlights the need to strengthen Wales’s food system. It calls for shorter supply chains, long-term investment in small abattoirs, and stronger support for Welsh produce through public procurement and legislative measures.

Other priorities include reducing bureaucracy, improving access for young and new entrants into farming, tackling bovine TB with a holistic and science-based approach that addresses both cattle and wildlife, and reviewing water quality regulations to ensure they are practical, affordable and effective.

The FUW also calls for a balanced approach to land use, ensuring economic, environmental and social goals are considered equally, while rewarding farmers for their contribution to climate action and biodiversity.

It stresses the importance of sustaining rural communities and the Welsh language, and of securing biosecurity through closer collaboration with the UK Government to prevent illegal meat imports.

Family farms

FUW President Ian Rickman said the manifesto reflected the union’s 70-year commitment to family farms.

“Family farms are the backbone of Wales’ economy, culture and landscape – supporting jobs, businesses and communities while producing world-class food.

“This manifesto sets out our key asks for the next Senedd and Welsh Government, all rooted in our determination to secure a strong future for family farms, food production and rural communities.

“We look forward to engaging with candidates during the pre-election period, and the FUW is committed to working with the next Welsh Government to secure a thriving and sustainable future for family farms in Wales.”