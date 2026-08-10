Farmers’ Union urges Welsh Government to step up support as dry weather continues

Abby Neve

Farmers’ leaders have urged the Welsh Government to be ready to step up support as prolonged dry weather puts increasing pressure on farms across Wales.

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) said existing measures to help farmers cope with the conditions were welcome, but warned ministers may need to go further if the dry spell continues.

The Welsh Government has reminded farmers of support already available, including temporary exemptions for those struggling to meet Sustainable Farming Scheme requirements and access to capital grant funding.

‘Unprecedented strain’

Ian Rickman, the president for the Farmer’s Union of Wales, said the prolonged dry spell is placing Welsh farmers under “unprecedented strain”, with dwindling water supplies forcing man to buy extra feed and use winter fodder months earlier than expected.

He said: “The prolonged dry weather is placing Welsh farmers under unprecedented strain, with dwindling water supplies and many now being forced to purchase additional feed and use winter fodder months earlier than expected.

“While the existing Capital Grants scheme is a welcome source of support for future water management, they do not fully address the immediate challenges facing many farmers, who are dealing with mounting pressures in the here and now.

With the dry weather forecasted to continue, the consequences could extend well beyond the immediate crisis, with potentially long-term impacts on the viability of our agricultural sector and our food security.

The Welsh Government must therefore continue to monitor the situation closely and be prepared to escalate support further, ensuring farmers have the immediate assistance they need to get through the months ahead.”

Government support

The response from the Farmer’s Union of Wales comes after the Welsh Government issued a reminder for farmers that support is available during this crisis.

Llyr Gruffydd, Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, said the Government recognises the strain the dry weather is placing on farm businesses:

“We recognise the pressures facing farmers and growers during prolonged dry weather conditions, including impacts on livestock, crops, and farm businesses.

That’s why we want farmers to know about the support available, whether through our Capital Grants scheme, or the flexibility on offer under the Sustainable Farming Scheme.”

Farmers can apply for funding towards boreholes, water-harvesting equipment, and ventilation systems.

Those struggling to meet requirements can request temporary derogations – formal exceptions allowing flexibility to exceptional conditions.

The Welsh Government’s statement advises:

“Farmers who have entered the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) or delivering preparatory scheme contacts, who may be struggling to meet requirements because of the weather, are encouraged to apply for a temporary derogation via their RPW online account, including photographic evidence showing the condition of the crop.

“Given the exceptional conditions this year, requests will be looked at favourably and responded to promptly.”

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