Farmers Unite: North Wales introduces game-changing ‘Machinery Ring’ for growers

North Wales is set to break new ground in boosting home-grown produce with the launch of a trailblazing ‘Machinery Ring’ for the agriculture sector.

Menter Môn’s Machinery Ring scheme uses an innovative, collaborative approach, designed to encourage growers and farmers to grow more, allowing them to access and use the equipment needed while reducing the financial risk of purchasing their own equipment.

Four Local Food Partnerships – Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, and Denbighshire – have joined forces in a push to scale up horticulture across the region. Their motivation is to increase homegrown produce in the public sector, retail and hospitality.

Backed by the Welsh Government’s Collaborative Grant Scheme, the initiative is now calling on farmers and growers to come forward and identify the machinery they need, from small tractors and precision seeders, to composting machinery and harvesting equipment.

The scheme aims to remove one of the biggest barriers facing small and medium-scale horticultural producers: the high cost of purchasing equipment outright.

Menter Môn’s Project Manager, David Wylie, said: “By creating a shared pool of machinery accessible on a flexible and cost-effective basis, the project offers an opportunity for farmers looking to diversify or expand their horticulture operations without major financial risk.

“This is an opportunity for growers to shape the scheme from day one. We want to hear exactly what equipment they need and will use. This model provides a practical, low-risk route into horticulture – at a time of uncertainty for the sector, it has the potential to be a genuine game changer.”

The initiative builds on successful recent pilots – including Conwy’s fresh broccoli supply chain trial – and aligns with many Welsh Government priorities such as the Community Food Strategy, Net Zero Wales, and the Universal Primary Free School Meals, which is increasing demand for locally sourced produce.

The project will work closely with the Wales Horticulture Cluster, funded by Food and Drink Wales and supported by Farming Connect Horticulture (Horticulture Cluster), ensuring growers can access technical support, skills development and industry networks.

Debbie Handley, Wales Horticulture Cluster Lead, said: “Growers are facing some of the toughest operating conditions in decades with rising production costs, labour challenges and increasing pressure to meet local market demand.

“The Machinery Ring provides something incredibly timely and practical. It enables producers to trial specialist equipment, reduce overheads, improve efficiency and build confidence to diversify into horticulture or scale up their existing production.

“It will help both new entrants and established businesses strengthen their resilience and contribute to a more secure, sustainable Welsh food system. This is a significant step forward for horticulture in North Wales.”

The Machinery Ring will be shaped by grower input gathered in collaboration with Lantra, ensuring fair access and long-term viability. Opportunities to collaborate with other UK machinery rings and social enterprise models will also be explored to maximise impact.

The launch coincides with the closing window for the Welsh Government’s Agricultural Diversification and Horticulture Scheme, which remains open until December 5. The scheme supports farmers and horticultural producers looking to establish or expand diversification projects and commercial horticulture ventures.