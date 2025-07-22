Farmers urged to stay alert when working near power cables

National Grid has made a plea to farmers across Wales to take a moment to check their surroundings and stay alert when working near overhead power lines.

The electricity network operator, which serves south and west Wales, the midlands, and south west England is sharing the message: ‘look out, look up’ as part of Farm Safety Week (21–25 July).

The reminder comes as part of a wider effort to reduce the number of incidents involving farm machinery and power lines.

It’s estimated that at least one such incident reported every day across the UK.

Injury

Incidents involving overhead power lines can result in serious injury or, in rare cases, be fatal.

They can also cause significant disruption to local electricity supplies, affecting homes, businesses and essential services.

With agricultural equipment continuing to grow in size and reach, the space between machinery and power lines is narrowing.

National Grid is calling on farmers to take a few seconds to assess the area before beginning a task to help avoid disruption and keep everyone safe.

Christopher Cleveland, Head of Safety at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: “We know the importance of farming is to the UK, how hard farmers work, and how much they rely on their equipment to get the job done.

“But we also know how dangerous it can be when machinery gets too close to live power lines.

“That’s why we’re urging everyone in the farming community to take a moment to ‘look out and look up’ before starting work.

“A few seconds of awareness can save lives.

“We’re committed to supporting Welsh farmers with the knowledge and tools they need to stay safe.”

Key steps

Staff from National Grid are also at the Royal Welsh Show this week to help farmers with any safety questions.

As part of its ongoing safety campaign, National Grid is reminding farmers of the following key steps when working near overhead power lines:

Never raise elevating equipment, such as spray booms, cabbage harvesters and trailer bodies, under or close to overhead power lines.

Never store or move materials under, or close to, overhead power lines, as this reduces the safe clearance distance beneath the overhead lines.

Know the maximum reach and height of any vehicle you are operating, and be vigilant when using GPS – accidents can still happen.

The area around a fallen line, including the soil, equipment and other objects, could be live – so stay away.

If contact is made with a power line, farm workers should stay in the cab and try to drive clear.

If that’s not possible, they should remain inside and call 105.

They should only leave the vehicle in an emergency, and if so, without touching the ground and the machine at the same time, moving away using leaping strides so one foot is always clear of the ground, or by ‘bunny hopping’ with both feet together.

Farmers are also encouraged to use the What3Words app to help emergency services and engineers locate incidents quickly and accurately.

This can help reduce response times and improve safety for everyone involved.

