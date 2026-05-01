Farmers warn over rising vet costs linked to Welsh Government farming scheme

Nation.Cymru staff

The Farmers’ Union of Wales has raised concerns about the cost of veterinary requirements under the Welsh Government’s flagship Sustainable Farming Scheme.

In a letter to ministers, FUW President Ian Rickman highlighted issues surrounding Universal Action 12 (UA12), particularly the Animal Health Improvement Cycle (AHIC), as the deadline for submitting the Single Application Form approaches.

The union says some farmers are facing “high and variable” charges for meeting the scheme’s requirements, alongside confusion about what is expected of them.

In one case cited by the FUW, a veterinary practice in south Wales quoted a fixed fee of £500 plus VAT to complete the necessary assessments and documentation.

The union also said some veterinary practices have been unable to provide quotes at all, citing a lack of detailed guidance on how the requirements should be delivered.

The Sustainable Farming Scheme, which is set to replace EU-style farm subsidies in Wales, requires farmers to complete a series of “universal actions” in order to qualify for payments.

Rickman warned that the current lack of clarity risked undermining confidence in the scheme at a critical stage.

“Our members need clear and consistent information in order to make informed decisions about entering the scheme,” he said.

“At present, there is some uncertainty around both the requirements and the associated costs, which is causing apprehension within the sector.

“Greater clarity for both farmers and veterinary practices would help ensure the scheme can be implemented in a way that is fair, proportionate and workable on the ground.”

The FUW has called on the Welsh Government to provide further guidance to veterinary practices on the scope of the AHIC requirements, as well as advice on appropriate pricing.

It has also urged ministers to offer reassurance to farmers where costs may be beyond their control.

The union said it was keen to continue discussions with officials to ensure the scheme is delivered in a way that works for farm businesses across Wales.

The Welsh Government is not commenting on politically controversial matters in the run-up to next week’s Senedd election.