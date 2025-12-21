Farmers welcome new livestock worrying law

The Farmers’ Union of Wales has welcomed the passing of new legislation designed to strengthen protection for farm animals against dog attacks.

The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Act 2025, which was approved last week, introduces a series of reforms aimed at improving enforcement and acting as a stronger deterrent against irresponsible dog ownership in the countryside.

One of the most significant changes is the removal of the previous £1,000 cap on fines for livestock worrying, allowing courts to impose unlimited penalties in the most serious cases.

Under the new law, police will also gain expanded powers to seize and detain dogs believed to pose an ongoing risk to livestock.

Officers will be able to obtain warrants to enter the homes of dog owners where animals are suspected of being involved in attacks, strengthening the ability of authorities to gather evidence and pursue prosecutions.

The legislation modernises and widens the legal definition of livestock and what constitutes an attack, bringing the law in line with current farming practices.

For the first time, animals such as llamas and alpacas will receive the same legal protections as cattle, sheep, goats and poultry.

The Act also clarifies that offences can occur on roads, tracks and public paths, ensuring animals remain protected while being moved between fields or along highways.

Dog attacks on livestock have long been a source of distress for Welsh farmers, with incidents often resulting in severe injuries, deaths and long-term welfare issues for animals that survive.

Beyond the immediate harm, attacks can cause lasting stress, leading to miscarriages in pregnant ewes and lambs becoming separated from their mothers.

‘Overdue’

FUW regional vice president Anwen Hughes said the changes were both necessary and overdue. She said dog attacks inflicted “devastating trauma” on livestock while placing further economic and emotional strain on farming families.

“The FUW has long campaigned for stronger police and legal powers to tackle dog attacks on livestock,” she said. “This legislation represents a significant step forward in protecting animals, supporting farmers and strengthening rural communities across Wales.”

While welcoming the tougher measures, the union has also urged dog owners to act responsibly when out in the countryside. Farmers have repeatedly warned that even well-trained and friendly dogs can be driven by instinct to chase livestock, with serious consequences.