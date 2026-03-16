Farming Connect seeks new applications for Our Farms Network

Farming Connect is calling for applications from farms across Wales to join the next cohort of Our Farms Demonstration Farms, ahead of the launch of the new programme on 1 April 2026.

The Demonstration Farm network forms the backbone of the Our Farms network, which delivers funded, practical onfarm trials designed to accelerate innovation, improve business performance and support farmers to meet the ambitions of the Sustainable Land Management framework.

Expressions of interest are now open to farmers from all sectors—dairy, red meat, pigs, poultry, arable, horticulture and farm woodland—who are keen to test new ideas and share the results across the industry.

Demonstration Farms can be at any stage of their improvement journey and a mixture of farms in and out of the Sustainable Farming Scheme.

Successful applicants will run a minimum of two funded, longterm onfarm trials between summer 2026 and March 2029.

Each trial will be codeveloped with Farming Connect Sector Officers and industry experts to ensure alignment with the priorities and opportunities of the host business.

Fully funded baseline studies will help identify the areas where farms can gain the greatest benefits which will also provide benefits to those within the Sustainable Farming Scheme.

One of the Our Farms network members, Roger Pugh, Crickie shared that the experience has given him the confidence in future plans. “I can now enter the Sustainable Farming Scheme with a new perspective. It has benefited us personally by giving us a positive attitude of considering new proposals and giving things a go.”

Demonstration Farms will also play a central role in knowledge exchange, hosting at least one Our Farms Farm Walk to showcase on-farm trials results.

Former participants have consistently reported substantial gains in profitability, sustainability and overall business resilience after trialling new approaches and identifying what works on their own farms.

Marc Griffiths, Cilthrew, a member of the Our Farms Network said “If you want to push yourself and your business, this is the place to be. You get access to topclass support, new ideas and practical guidance. Make the most of the help that’s there – use it to drive your business forward.”

Expressions of interest open 16 March 2026 and must be submitted by 10am, Monday 18 May 2026. Apply via the Farming Connect website.

For more information, contact: [email protected] / 07399 783 398 or visit the Farming Connect website.