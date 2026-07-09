Farming minister denies plan to cut livestock numbers over ‘left-wing ideological climate targets’

Ella Groves , ICNN Senedd Reporter

The Welsh Government has no plans to force a reduction in livestock numbers to meet climate targets, the rural resilience minister has insisted.

Llyr Gruffydd said agriculture remains “central” to Wales’ rural economy following a clash in the Senedd over net-zero policies.

The minister was challenged by Reform’s Laura Anne Jones, who accused the administration of pursuing “left-wing ideological climate targets” at the expense of farmers.

Ms Jones, the shadow rural affairs minister, questioned whether the government would adopt independent recommendations to cut meat and dairy consumption.

The UK Climate Change Committee previously advised that meat consumption should drop by 25% by 2033, alongside a 27% reduction in cattle and sheep numbers by 2040 to hit net-zero goals by 2050.

Ms Jones said the UK Government had accepted the framework and called for clarity on whether Wales would follow suit.

Rejecting the claims, Mr Gruffydd said: “This government is clear that Wales needs a strong, sustainable and productive livestock sector.

“We want to see Welsh farmers producing high-quality food in a way that’s both economically and, yes, environmentally sustainable.”

The minister pointed to the upcoming Sustainable Farming Scheme as the primary vehicle to help farmers improve long-term resilience while maintaining food production standards.

He added that his long-term vision relied on boosting local production, processing, and procurement.

The row escalated when Ms Jones expressed surprise that the minister would not commit to the UK committee’s figures, citing an “obsession” with climate targets.

Responding to what he described as a “quip” about left-wing ideology, Mr Gruffydd said: “Your colleague two questions ago was asking me about heat in schools and the consequences of climate change and the need for air conditioning and improved infrastructure.

“Maybe you should talk to each other about where you stand on this, because I’m hearing very different messages coming from these sides, these benches over here.”

“Nature emergency”

Labour MS, Vikki Howells reminded the Siambr of the work done by the previous Labour administration to protect nature in Wales.

Noting that the Welsh Labour government was the first in the world to formally recognise and declare a nature emergency in 2021, Ms Howells stressed the importance of policies and initiatives to help improve habitats and reverse biodiversity loss.

The Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr MS – who is also the Labour spokesperson for the environment and farming – discussed one of the last initiatives established by her party, Nature Estate Cymru.

She also referenced the Naturfa sites – places for nature recognised under a Welsh Government programme – four of which were announced at the end of the last Senedd term.

Ms Howells asked Mr Gruffydd for his assessment of the two schemes, and if he will commit to continuing them.

Admitting he is not yet “fully versed” on the two initiatives, Mr Gruffydd said he will write to Ms Howells with his reflections.

He added: “We do have an aspiration within our climate and nature action plan, which we’re working at and working on, that will hopefully meet and support some of the aspirations that those groups and herself, I’m sure, will share.”

“Ludicrous accusations”

Andrew RT Davies meanwhile told the Siambr that the Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee has produced a report on governance at Hybu Cig Cymru.

The former Welsh Conservative leader noted one of it’s recommendations was that it should be “returned to the producers and actually be run by the producers and the levy payers”.

Mr Davies, who declared an interest as a levy payer himself, called for HCC to be returned to the levy payers.

He said this would promote “quality Welsh beef, lamb and pork on the world stage rather than paying solicitors and human resources advisers to deal with ludicrous accusations levelled against many individuals within that organisation”.

Mr Gruffydd confirmed he has met with the chief executive and the chair of Hybu Cig Cymru, saying they “know what [his] view is”.

He said: “I want a fully functioning, firing-on-all-cylinders Hybu Cig Cymru. I feel that under the new chief exec and the Vision 2030 strategy that’s been published recently, that they are now on a positive trajectory.

“I will be a critical friend of theirs, but I will support the work that they do, because I honestly think that they are the organisation to move us forward in this space.

“Levy payers’ voices are critical, of course they are, but we need to strike the right balance in terms of making sure that we have an organisation that is functioning, delivering.

“If we rip it up and start again, I fear we’ll do nothing but look at internal structures for time to come. I think we’re beyond the point now where we’re looking back. For me, it’s about looking forward and building Hybu Cig Cymru into what it could and should be.”

But Mr Davies accused the minister of failing to answer his question and pressed for clarification on whether he will allow levy payers to take ownership of HCC.

Mr Gruffydd responded: “Let’s not forget that the Welsh Government brings a lot to the table here as well. So, the Welsh Government has to be represented in the organisation. And I believe that they are on the right trajectory now.

“So, I don’t believe in changing the current structure. I will, of course, keep a watching brief on things as they develop.

“And I’ve spoken with NSA Cymru and others on a myriad of issues around this. But I’ve also spoken to the people running HCC, leading HCC, and they are giving me confidence that they are on the right track and I will support them.”