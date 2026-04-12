Fast food ‘over-abundance’ concerns raised over new McDonald’s plans

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Objectors to plans for a new McDonald’s restaurant in south Wales say there is an over-abundance of fast food options in the area which may contribute to obesity and poor health.

An application has been made for a new McDonald’s drive through in the western corner of the Tesco Extra car park in Gellihirion Industrial Estate in Upper Boat near Pontypridd.

It would have a footprint of 310sqm in area and a dining area with approximately 60 covers as well as customer toilets, a kitchen, a staff office, staff facilities including male and female changing rooms and toilets as well as a freezer, chiller, and store room.

Access to the site would be from the southern perimeter of the existing Tesco Extra car park with the drive‑thru lane wrapping around the southern, western, and northern parts of the restaurant.

There would be a car park providing 33 spaces including two accessible bays, one accessible electric vehicle bay, two electric vehicle bays and two grill bays along with four motorcycle spaces.

Cycle parking would comprise six spaces for staff and two spaces within a staff cycle locker.

An electric vehicle substation is proposed in the south‑western part of the car park.

New pedestrian footpaths would be created within the site connecting to the existing pedestrian route at the western corner with fencing and access improvements also proposed.

A separate application has been made for advertisement consent for various signs at the site.

Objections

There have been 11 objections to the proposals with one raising the issue of health, adding: “Objectors feel that there is an over-abundance of fast-food options in the area which may contribute to obesity and poor health.”

But the reports says that the applicant has noted the menu includes healthier options, such as main meals under 600 kcal and breakfast items under 400 kcal.

The report says: “Ultimately, the choice to consume less healthy food lies with the individual consumer.

“Therefore, as there is no specific LDP policy addressing such matters, this concern cannot be afforded significant weight in the determination of the application.”

Another objection is on traffic grounds and there are a number of concerns related to traffic increases, with specific reference made to the link road from the A470 to Tesco which is seen by objectors as being unable to cope with the current volume of traffic.

Concerns are also raised about the difficulty of residents at Pon Pentre Park to exit the site by turning right.

On rubbish and vermin, there is concern about litter being generated by the drive thru, especially in areas outside the control of the restaurant such as the pathway between Tesco car park and Dynea Road.

There has also been concerns raised about an existing vermin problem in the area which objectors feel would be exasperated by the proposals.

The report says that littering is not a matter for planning control and that the applicant has proposed reasonable measures, including providing bins and

incorporating anti‑littering symbols on packaging.

The report adds that the behaviour of customers off‑site is not within the applicant’s control.

Vermin

On vermin, the report says it is the responsibility of the restaurant operator to ensure the premises are adequately maintained and meet the required hygiene standards.

It says there is no evidence that the proposed development would lead to an increase in vermin, particularly as objectors indicate that vermin are already present in the area so it says seeking a financial contribution on this basis would be inappropriate.

They also raise the issue of necessity as objectors feel that there is already alternative provision close to the area with specific reference made to an existing McDonald’s.

The objectors mentioned insufficient pedestrian infrastructure with concerns raised regarding the increase in traffic and the impact this would have on “already poor” pedestrian infrastructure in the area.

On the car park, objectors have raised concern regarding a reduction in car parking at Tesco.

In terms of pollution, concerns have been raised regarding, odour, air, noise and light pollution as well as specific concern related to noise during construction.

Anti-social behaviour

On anti-social behaviour, there are concerns about the proposed development encouraging antisocial behaviour.

The report says that it is considered that the area proposed for development would not be large enough to accommodate the activities described, which are more likely to continue within the remaining Tesco car park, an area outside the applicant’s control.

It adds that the proposed development would, however, introduce a continuous on‑site presence, with staff present 24 hours a day.

As such, should criminal behaviour occur, staff would be able to notify the police, who have the appropriate powers to act, the report says.

But Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) planning officers have recommended planning committee approves the application on Thursday, April 16.

They said: “The application is considered to comply with the relevant policies of the Local Development Plan in respect of its visual impact, the impact it has upon the amenity and privacy of the neighbouring residential properties and highways safety.

“It is also considered that the proposed development would be in keeping with the wider character of the Gellihirion Industrial Estate and neighbouring commercial land uses.

“Finally, the application would bring economic benefits to the area through the creation of a number of jobs.”