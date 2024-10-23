Transport for Wales runs services at lower speeds over ‘slippery rails’
Transport for Wales (TfW) is running services at reduced speed on Wednesday following a fatal crash suspected to have been caused by slippery rails.
Two TfW trains collided head-on near Talerddig in Powys at 7.26pm on Monday night, resulting in the death of a male passenger in his 60s from a suspected heart attack.
Four other people suffered serious injuries, and a further 11 sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the condition of the track on the approach to the collision point meant “adhesion” between wheels and rails was “relatively low”.
It said this suggested an Aberystwyth-bound train may have slid while braking, causing it to crash at a speed of around 15mph into a stationary train destined for Shrewsbury.
“Slippery rails”
A signaller instructed the oncoming train to perform an “immediate stop”, but a collision could not be avoided.
A conductor on the train that slid sustained a “bang to the head” and “possible broken arm”, while the driver of the other train suffered “bleeding” and was initially trapped in their cab because it was damaged.
The RAIB said it will publish a further update on its investigation “in the coming days” once it has gathered and analysed more evidence.
Major disruption
The RAIB has not issued an urgent safety announcement, which it does when it believes rapid action is needed following an incident.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.