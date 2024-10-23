Transport for Wales runs services at lower speeds over ‘slippery rails’

Transport for Wales (TfW) is running services at reduced speed on Wednesday following a fatal crash suspected to have been caused by slippery rails.

Two TfW trains collided head-on near Talerddig in Powys at 7.26pm on Monday night, resulting in the death of a male passenger in his 60s from a suspected heart attack.

Four other people suffered serious injuries, and a further 11 sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the condition of the track on the approach to the collision point meant “adhesion” between wheels and rails was “relatively low”.

It said this suggested an Aberystwyth-bound train may have slid while braking, causing it to crash at a speed of around 15mph into a stationary train destined for Shrewsbury.