Fate of abandoned mansion to be decided

The fate of a Victorian mansion and former daycare centre that’s been lying empty for years is to be decided soon.

Gardenhurst, which sits on the corner of Holmsdale Place and Marine Parade in Penarth, was describe as being a “fine property” in its day by one local councillor, Cllr Anthony Ernest.

The mansion was owned by the Pegler family before its life as a care facility and there have been a number of plans to bring it back to life as flats since it closed in 2014.

Vale of Glamorgan Council ward member for Plymouth, Cllr Ernest, said it would be “one heck of a shame” if it was not brought back into use.

Plans to change the use of the building to provide six new flats and three new houses were submitted in 2016.

However, the application made to Vale Council has been subject to several changes over the years and a decision on whether or not it can go ahead has been pending ever since.

Future

One planner at the council told us that an extension until March 29, 2025 to determine its future has been agreed.

The council planner said: “Should a further extension of time be required, a further agreement would be secured between the council and the agent prior to this date.

“Furthermore, the application has been called into planning committee by a local member, and as such, final determination will be made by members of planning committee.”

Another planning application to turn Gardenhurst into flats, made in 2015, was withdrawn.

If the current plans are given the go ahead, the three proposed terrace houses would be built on the existing car park of the property.

The once “fine” property is currently boarded up and would be easy to miss if you were walking past it, with it being surrounded by trees and shrubs.

Respect

Cllr Ernest said: “I would very much like to see this outstanding property in the Penarth Conservation Area brought back into more beneficial use so that it can continue to be a prominent building in the Penarth Conservation Area.”

Vale of Glamorgan Council said discussions are ongoing in respect of the viability of the proposed scheme.

The next council planning committee meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 27.

Another derelict building nearby on Bridgeman Road is also still waiting to be given a new lease of life.

Normandy House was called a “blot on the landscape” and a “complete mess” by local councillors.

The building’s roof has collapsed and one building expert said it would need to be partially demolished.

After conducting an assessment of Normandy House, R V Williams Associates said they had concerns about the stability of the chimney stacks and stated in a report that parts of the building, specifically parts of some windows, could “collapse at any time”.

Plans to restore the building as apartments were approved by the council in June, 2022.

