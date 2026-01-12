Father jailed for 35 years after trying to kill baby

A father has been jailed for 35 years after admitting the attempted murder of his baby.

Rhydian Jamieson, 28, left the infant with life-changing injuries after the assault at a property in Ceredigion in January last year.

Swansea Crown Court heard Jamieson “snapped” and had “flung” the baby at a television set before fleeing.

Sentencing Jamieson on Monday, Judge Paul Thomas KC said the defendant, who refused to attend the hearing, had “no remorse” for his actions.

He said: “It was a fit of uncontrolled temper, probably because the baby was simply crying, in the way that babies do.

“It was clear that the baby needed immediate and urgent medical attention… You did not even bother to check whether the baby was alive.

“Like the coward that you are, you just left (the baby) there, concealed under a duvet.

“That, in my view, was an act of the most horrendous callousness.”

The baby, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was discovered lying face down under a duvet by family members.

The infant was bloodied and bruised, and was found to have suffered a fractured skull.

Jamieson fled the scene and made phone calls to friends in which he said “I think I’ve killed someone”.

The court heard he described having “lost it” and said he had “flung (the baby) at the telly”.

“I’m going to be on the news as a baby killer,” he said.

Swansea Crown Court heard the child had irreversible brain damage and would require support for life as a result of the injuries.

Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said: “(The baby) did survive these injuries, despite them being life-threatening.

“But the effect upon (the baby) has been extremely life-changing.

“(The baby) will require life-long care and support in daily life.”

In a statement to the court, the baby’s mother said: “You are nothing but a spiteful, disgusting person.

“What has happened has completely changed my life and (my child’s) life forever.

“You have caused us all an unimaginable amount of pain and suffering.

“I live every day not knowing if (my child) will be able to walk, talk or live an independent life.

“I feel robbed of the chance just to be a normal young mum.

“The impact on me and my child will last for the rest of our lives.

“Nothing will undo the damage you have caused.”

Jamieson refused to attend the hearing on Monday, telling the court he had been “wrongfully charged” and had already “suffered enough pain mentally”.

Judge Thomas said: “You’ve not had the courage to come to court today to hear sentence passed upon you.

“I find that you do not show a scintilla of true remorse for the terrible, life-changing injuries that you caused.”

Sentence

Jamieson was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Judge Thomas said the defendant would not be permitted unsupervised access to children even upon his release from jail.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called to a village in Ceredigion just before 10.15pm on January 15 2025 because of concern for the welfare of an infant.

The child was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Jamieson, from Cwm Cou, Newcastle Emlyn, was charged with attempted murder and pleaded guilty at Swansea Crown Court in April last year.

‘Appalling’

Gary Williams, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “This was an appalling act of violence towards a defenceless baby.

“We still do not know what made him act in this way – what made him ‘snap’, to use his own word – but even if he had revealed the catalyst for this vile behaviour, it would in no way make it excusable.

“The baby’s family has been thrown into turmoil since the despicable attack on January 15, spending a significant amount of time in hospital, and suffering months of anxiety as they waited to find out what the long-lasting impact of (the) injuries will be.

“I would like to commend them for their strength and co-operation through the police investigation, as well as the numerous officers and staff who have worked tirelessly to bring Jamieson to justice.”