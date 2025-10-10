Father jailed for domestic violence against daughter

A man from Mold has been jailed for three years after admitting a series of domestic violence offences against his own daughter.

Ricky Richardson, 41, of Denbigh Road, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Thursday, October 9, where he was sentenced for controlling and coercive behaviour, eight counts of assault, and making threats to kill.

The court heard how Richardson created an atmosphere of fear at home, repeatedly assaulting his daughter without provocation and using threats of violence and self-harm to control her.

On several occasions, he indicated he would harm himself if he did not get his own way.

Lashed out

When his daughter intervened to prevent him, Richardson lashed out, physically attacking her.

One particularly serious incident occurred when Richardson struck his daughter on the leg with a hammer after she asked him to leave the house following a disturbance.

Police said the abuse left the victim living in fear in her own home, subjected to both physical assaults and psychological intimidation by the man who should have been protecting her.

Detective Constable Danielle Craig, who led the investigation, praised the victim’s courage in coming forward.

‘Incredibly brave’

She said: “The victim in this case is incredibly brave in speaking to police about the violence, control and coercion she was subjected to at home by her own father – the very person who should have protected her.

“I commend her for her courage in speaking out, and I hope she can now begin to rebuild her life without the fear of violence in her home.

“We continue to act on any report of domestic violence and of controlling and coercive behaviour and we will not stop in our efforts to bring perpetrators of abuse to justice.”