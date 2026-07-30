FAW does U-turn and bans trans players from women’s teams

Martin Shipton

The Football Association of Wales has changed its policy so transgender women will no longer be allowed to play in women’s teams.

The decision follows years of controversy in which opposing groups took entrenched positions.

A statement issued by FAW said: “The Football Association of Wales has approved changes to its eligibility policy for participation in affiliated football, following an extensive review of the legal framework governing participation in sex-affected sport.

“The review has considered the 2025 UK Supreme Court judgment, the Equality and Human Rights Commission Code of Practice and the wider legal context. Following this process, and having considered the current legal framework, the FAW Board has agreed that eligibility for affiliated competitions reserved by sex will be determined based on sex assigned at birth. These changes will be introduced with immediate effect.

“The FAW conducted a comprehensive review undertaken in response to developments in the legal framework governing participation in gender-affected sport, stakeholder feedback and developments in national guidance.

“This has been one of the most detailed and carefully considered policy reviews undertaken by the FAW. Over the past 15 months, the FAW has engaged with transgender participants, clubs, players, leagues, safeguarding professionals, academics, Welsh Government, Sport Wales, legal experts and organisations representing a wide range of perspectives.

“The FAW recognises that the revised eligibility criteria will affect members of our football community, particularly transgender players, and understands the strength of feeling surrounding the discussion. The Association has sought throughout the review to listen carefully, act thoughtfully and ensure that those affected have been able to share their experiences.

“This decision follows an extensive and considered process. While the eligibility criteria for affiliated competitions have changed, the FAW’s commitment to ensuring that football in Wales is welcoming, respectful and inclusive for everyone remains unchanged. The policy will remain under review as the legal and regulatory landscape continues to evolve.

“Through our PAWB strategy, the FAW will continue working to ensure that everyone is treated with dignity and respect, and that everyone has meaningful opportunities to participate in football. The FAW will work directly with affected players, clubs and partners to provide guidance on the implementation of the policy.

“Alongside the updated policy, the FAW has established a Trans Participation Working Group comprising transgender participants, clubs and partner organisations. The Group will work collaboratively to develop future participation opportunities, provide advice on implementation and help ensure that transgender people continue to have meaningful opportunities to participate and grow the number of participants in football across Wales.

“The FAW will continue to monitor developments in the legal framework and wider regulatory landscape relevant to this matter. The policy and the FAW’s position will remain under review, and the FAW will be ready to act should the legal position change.

“The FAW remains committed to championing inclusion, safeguarding the wellbeing of all participants and working constructively with communities as the game continues to evolve.

Welcomed

The news was welcomed by the gender critical Women’s Rights Network Wales, which posted a response on X that said: “@FAWales has FINALLY capitulated – abandoning the unlawful policies that failed to protect the women’s and girls’ game.

“After years of campaigning and top-level talks to end these failures on safety and fairness, WRNWales has received confirmation from @NoelMooney13 that FAW has taken – with immediate effect -measures to comply with the law.

“We’re pleased that FAW ultimately took on board our safeguarding concerns and has responded appropriately.”

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