Izzie Addison, Press Association

A harsh winter in Europe could drive soaring energy prices up higher than anticipated, the executive director of the International Energy Agency has warned.

Dr Fatih Birol said cold weather, combined with the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, could lead to prices rising by more than the expected 26% in the new year.

While Dr Birol said he does not expect the winter will bring energy shortages, he did warn of “difficulties”.

He told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuennssberg programme: “Everything will depend on, first of all, if the Strait of Hormuz is going to be opened and in a convincing way for all the market.

“If this doesn’t happen, and if we have a harsh winter in Europe, we may have difficulties.

“I don’t think that we will have shortages, but we may see even higher prices than we have now.”

Industry regulator Ofgem revealed on Wednesday that bills are to soar by 26% from January 1 after the conflict in the Middle East drove a spike in gas prices.

The price cap will rise by £443 per year – or £36.91 per month – to £2,166 for the average household in England, Scotland and Wales, using both electricity and gas if this level was sustained for a year.

The quarterly cap, which is in line with predictions from industry analysts, is the highest since the second quarter of 2023.

Dr Birol said he cannot see “any credible pathway” for the global energy system to return to the way it was before the conflict in Iran broke out.

He told the BBC: “I said last March, it is the largest energy security threat in history.

“In the 1970s we had two major oil shocks, if you put them together, plus the gas shock after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, they are still less than what we have experienced in the Iran war.”

He said the war has resulted in a “major energy shock”, driving up the price of oil, gas, natural gas and fertilisers “substantially”.

Asked whether the shock is one “we can’t ever come back from”, Dr Birol replied: “Impossible. The vase is broken. Once it is broken, you cannot bring it back together with the UHU.”

Turning to whether the Government should approve the Rosebank oil field development, Dr Birol said the plan would make “some contribution” to the UK’s oil production but would not be a “game-changer”.

“Currently, UK oil declines about 5% per year,” he said.

“If this field comes online, instead of 5%, it will be only 4.8, 4.9% – so not a big change.

“Second, it will have no impact whatsoever for the international oil prices… and the Government tax revenues – the contribution would be only 0.02% of the overall tax revenues, so it’s not a game-changer.

“If you ask me this afternoon, give 100 suggestions to UK Government, it wouldn’t be in the first 90.”

He added his first suggestion would be for the Government to focus on replacing fossil fuels and natural gas with electricity generated through sources such as wind farms and solar panels.

Dr Birol said: “We have to build a system in the UK now that’s much more modern, much more nimble, affordable. It is what the UK needs.”