Fears for applicants as council’s housing register changes

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Concerns have been raised about a lack of communication over changes to a council’s housing register, with fears those on the waiting list could potentially lose out.

Posting on social media, Ceredigion County Council said: “Ceredigion’s Housing Register is temporarily closing.

“Due to an upgrade to the system, no new applications will be received after May 30. The new Housing Register system will reopen for applications on July 1. You must reapply if you still want to apply for social housing in Ceredigion.”

The council was recently criticised in a recent report by an independent panel of assessors commissioned by the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) for “ineffective communication across the authority particularly with partners and residents”.

Concerns raised

Since the online changes to the housing register were published online, concerns have been raised by Ceredigion residents.

One said: “So, all people on the list have to reapply? all people then have to have their applications processed, what about the backlog in applications and properties being advertised? Surely people at the top of the list now may still be waiting to have their application processed while properties are being allocated but miss out as they’re still in a queue! Not a good plan.”

Another said: “So, Ceredigion County Council is upgrading the system but applicants have to reapply? What does it say about your IT department that they can’t transfer everyone’s applications over? It’s a shame Ceredigion County Council is once again not prioritising those they supposedly serve. Are you doing more than just posting it on your social media to let people know? Are there at least emails going out to everyone?”

Yet another asked: “I’ve been desperate for a home and placed at priority band A for nine months and counting.. does this mean I will get kicked off the list? Why is this information only being advertised on Facebook and not emailed to those who are in need of and using the service?”

“Ineffective communication”

The May Ceredigion County Council Cabinet meeting heard that while the recent WLGA-commissioned report into the running of the council overall was positive, it included areas for improvement, including: “The council should consider how to address a recurring theme of ineffective communication across the authority particularly with partners and residents and the effectiveness of ‘Clic’ [software]”.

As well as action points, a lengthy response included: “We recognise these challenges considering significant negative local press and have been actively working to improve external communication.”

After concerns about the housing register changes were raised with the council by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a council spokesperson said: “The Housing Allocation Policy underwent a formal consultation process and was approved by Cabinet on February 18, 2025.

“All applicants who will be affected will receive correspondence this week.

“A list of FAQs which may answer some of concerns or queries can be found [on the council’s website]. For any further queries, residents can contact the customer services contact centre on 01545 570 881 or by email: [email protected]”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

