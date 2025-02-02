Fears for future of National Museum Cardiff after abrupt closure for maintenance

Martin Shipton

Concerns have been raised about the future of the National Museum of Wales in Cardiff after an official notice was posted outside saying it was closed indefinitely.

The Museum’s management has been complaining for a long time about the need for urgent remedial work to be carried out.

The notice, which appeared outside the museum on Sunday February 2, stated: “Due to building maintenance and health and safety concerns, National Museum Cardiff is closed to the public until further notice.

“The health and safety of our visitors, staff and the preservation of our collections remains our top priority. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause.”

‘Difficult decision’

In a statement, Amgueddfa Cymru – the Welsh Government-funded body that runs the nation’s seven national museums – said it had made a “difficult decision” but expected the situation to be resolved in the next few days. It added: “We can confirm there is no immediate risk to staff, volunteers, visitors, or collections,” stating that the specific reason for closure related to a mechanical issue in an area of the building.

A total of £1.3m was allocated this year for urgent works to be carried out at the museum. The Welsh Government said a further £3.7m had been included in the draft budget for 2025-26.

However, in May 2024 the organisation had its budget cut by £3m and its chief executive Jane Richardson said during an interview with BBC Wales that there was a “massive” problem with the condition of National Museum Cardiff. She added: “Unless we’re able to secure more funding for that building that will have to close,” she said, pointing out that Cardiff council had already shut the next door building City Hall, which is the same age and has “exactly the same problems as us.

“So when you have water coming through and failing electrics, there is a question hanging over the future of that building anyway.”

Ms Richardson warned that unless there was more money for the Cardiff museum – which houses “extraordinarily special objects” – it could close.

“I mean we would obviously then be looking at where else we could have a presence in Cardiff,” she said. “And, you know, there’ll be all sorts of conversations about how we did that. But we are really clear as an organisation that that building needs urgent critical work for us to be able to continue opening to the public.”

Austerity

At the time, then First Minister Vaughan Gething offered no immediate help for Museum Wales, saying the cut in its grant was a consequence of making the NHS a priority after a decade of austerity. He said the Welsh Government faced “difficult choices”.

Reacting to the closure of the Museum, South Wales Central MS Heledd Fychan, Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson on finance and culture, said: “The news of National Museum Cardiff’s immediate closure due to health and safety concerns is a matter of real worry. There have been plenty of warnings, but no action from Labour.

“We have long known about the financial challenges facing the culture sector, but the Welsh Government’s answer has been to cut the budget, watch as jobs have been lost, and refuse to step in to protect our national collections for the future.

“It’s a disgrace that there’s no strategy to address the challenges and support needed for our cultural institutions, and it’s clear to me that this Government simply doesn’t understand or appreciate the value of our culture. I will be keeping in touch with the museum and supporting them during this challenging time.”

Welsh Conservative MS Andrew RT Davies, who also represents South Wales Central, said the closure of the Museum was “deeply concerning”. He added: “The Museum brings many people into Cardiff and is an important attraction. Labour Senedd ministers must urgently outline the steps they are taking to ensure it reopens to the public as soon as possible.”

