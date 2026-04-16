Fears for rural landscape as agricultural shed expansion proposed

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Concerns have been raised over plans to extend an agricultural shed in mid Wales, with questions over its size and whether it is genuinely needed.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s planning committee on Thursday, April 13, councillors will consider a report on an application by Tom Owen to extend an agricultural shed at Tenements Yard, Buttington.

In May last year, Mr Owen was granted planning permission to build an agricultural shed at the site with a gross internal floor space of 440 square metres.

The proposed extension would provide an extra 460 square metres of floor space.

But the proposal has caused concern locally, which is why local Powys councillor Amanda Jenner has asked for the application to be decided by councillors.

Cllr Jenner (Conservative – Trelystan and Trewern) said: “I would like to call in this application due to concerns about the landscape and environmental impact.”

Trewern Community Council, which encompasses the area, discussed the application in January and has raised several issues about the proposal.

Trewern council said: “The proposed extension appears significantly larger than the existing structure and, as such, the council is concerned about the potential impact on the surrounding rural landscape.”

They also want to know whether the shed is “genuinely” needed for agricultural purposes.

Trewern council said: “Given the application does not appear to be submitted by an established agricultural business, the council asks the planning authority to give careful consideration to whether the proposal meets the necessary criteria to be treated as an agricultural development.”

The council had also been sceptical of the already approved agricultural shed and had questioned whether the site was “suitable” for such a structure when they were asked for their views on it last year.

In her report, planning officer Hannah Miller said: “Public representations and the community council have raised concerns that there is not an agricultural use at this location.

“The applicants have confirmed that the extended building will be used purely for the storage of agricultural machinery.

“It will not be used for the housing of livestock, nor for any non-agricultural or commercial purposes.”

Ms Miller explained that due to concerns about the potential visual impact of the development, she had conducted an additional site visit to assess the issue.

Ms Miller said: “Views of the proposed extension will be substantially screened by the newly erected agricultural shed, which sits between the proposal and wider public viewpoints.

“Landscape impact was assessed under this application and deemed acceptable.”

Ms Miller continued: “Having carefully considered the proposed development, and all representations received, officers are satisfied that the proposal is in accordance with relevant planning policy.

“The recommendation is one of approval subject to conditions.”