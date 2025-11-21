Fears grow over relocation of caravan pitches

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Fears have been raised it’s “only a matter of time before someone gets killed or injured” on an already busy road through a village where it is proposed to relocate an extra 47 caravan pitches.

In an application to Ceredigion County Council, Vale Holiday Parks Ltd, through agent Geraint John Planning Ltd, seeks to relocate 17 caravans from Wern Mill Caravan Park, and 30 caravans from The Village Holiday Park, to allow for 47 pitches at Ocean Heights Holiday Parks, Maenygroes, some 1.6 miles from the seaside town of New Quay on the A486 road.

A supporting statement accompanying the consultation said the 17 caravans from Wern Mill, Gilfachrheda, some 2.5 miles away, and 30 from Village Holiday Park, Cross Inn, some 0.7 miles away, “would form a natural extension to the existing Ocean Heights Park,” which currently has 103 pitches.

The Wern Mill units would not lead to a loss at that site as, although they have permission, they have not been implemented.

The statement said the proposals “constitute a sensitive extension, which is cohesive in terms of the scale, height and proportion to the existing caravan park”.

On traffic, it said it is “considered that as the new units will be relocated from The Village Holiday Park, and Wern Mill Caravan Park, that there will be no material increase in traffic on the local highway network”.

The official application lodged with Ceredigion planners says the proposed relocation to Ocean Heights “would create approximately £760,000 in visitor expenditure into the local economy in any year from the proposed 47 units”.

Since the application was lodged late last month, objectors have raised their concerns about the scheme.

One objector raised concerns about existing road safety in Maenygroes, with young children and “the majority of the population” over the age of 60.

“You cannot walk in safety on the main through fair in Maenygroes due to speeding traffic, Go Safe have been informed and do not seem interested, what I would like to see as a resident is a footpath put in place or at least speed calming measures. It is only a matter of time before someone gets killed or injured on this stretch of road due to speeding vehicles.”

Another said: “The current number of caravans already creates considerable vehicle movement, loud social noise, and general activity extending late into the evening. Any further expansion would only worsen this and make our property far less enjoyable to live in. Inevitably, this level of disturbance will also devalue our home and make it harder to sell in the future.”

Concerns have also been raised about the existing wastewater infrastructure: “Has evidence been provided of how the proposed application with no additional sewage re-design can possibly cope with all the additional waste sewage?

“As I am sure you are aware Welsh Water had nine sewage dumps in 2024 and New Quay saw the fifth highest level of sewage pollution of any beach in Wales. We cannot let the problem be exasperated as Maenygroes already has problems with sewerage backing up.”

The application will be considered by county planners at a later date.