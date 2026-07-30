Fears hospital bed consultation is already a ‘done deal’ raised at health board meeting

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Concerns have been raised that a forthcoming consultation on possible cuts to NHS services could already be a foregone conclusion, despite no final decisions being expected until next year.

At a meeting of Powys Teaching Health Board on Wednesday, members were told that planning was under way for a three-month public consultation on its “Better Together” service transformation programme, with proposals due to come before the board for approval in September.

The programme could include the closure of hospital beds as the cash-strapped health board looks to reduce spending, a possibility first raised earlier this month.

Katie Blackburn, regional director for patient watchdog Llais Powys, questioned whether the consultation would genuinely allow residents to influence the outcome.

“We are very keen to seek assurance that this is a genuine consultation, that people have an opportunity to influence the outcome and that feedback will be listened to and will inform and influence final decisions,” she said.

“We continue to seek assurance that the consultation process is inclusive, transparent and accessible, and that those who face barriers are fully included in the process.

“We feel very strongly, from what we’re hearing at the moment, that people need to understand how the options being considered have been developed.”

Responding to the concerns, the health board’s deputy director of communications and engagement, Adrian Osborne, stressed that no consultation had yet been approved.

“Consultation will only take place if it’s approved by the board following consideration of the consultation business case in September,” he said.

“But ahead of that recommendation, it’s vital that we do start some detailed planning so that we can ensure a fair and compliant consultation process.”

Mr Osborne said the consultation would include a mid-point review to assess feedback and consider whether additional options should be explored.

He said public drop-in events would be held in each of Powys’ 13 localities, alongside engagement with community groups to ensure the health board heard from “voices less heard”.

“Importantly, in the plan we give time for that analysis, to allow conscientious consideration of what we have heard and that it is seen to inform the post-consultation decision case before decisions are made,” he said.

“There is something here about testing and re-testing the thinking that’s taken place so far.

“Have we missed important options and are we using the right criteria to judge those options?

“We will be listening to that and taking account of it when the consultation ends and how that helps us to develop an updated suite of recommendations in the spring.”

New options

He pointed to a recent consultation by Hywel Dda University Health Board, which resulted in new options being identified and reassessed before final decisions were made.

Independent board member Dr Rhobert Lewis said the proposed communications programme reflected the team’s experience and gave him confidence in the consultation process.

The board noted and agreed the update.

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