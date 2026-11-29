Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Major housing developments in a Welsh city could worsen traffic problems on already congested roads, a councillor has warned.

Cllr Ray Mogford said plans for “many thousands of additional homes” in Newport, including in his Bishton and Langstone ward, could bring a “substantial increase” in traffic levels.

The city council is currently consulting on the final draft of its Local Development Plan (LDP), an overarching blueprint for how and where new homes can be built over the next decade.

Among the proposals are four key sites for development, including two in Langstone, on the city’s eastern outskirts and next to M4 Junction 24 at Coldra.

In a question to the council’s deputy leader, Cllr Mogford asked whether the “cumulative impact of this scale of development has been properly assessed”.

He noted the council’s Labour administration opposes potential M4 junction closures as “unacceptable”, but said the LDP proposals could “generate thousands of additional vehicle journeys in the same already-constrained area”.

In response, Cllr Deb Davies, the deputy leader, said the LDP proposals would be “evidence led” including a study of traffic and infrastructure impacts led by Transport for Wales.

She noted the plans to build new railway stations around Newport – including in Llanwern, where another key site has been earmarked.

“Each key site has infrastructure requirements and placemaking principles included”, she said, adding the plans for major new residential areas would also include local services such as schools, health centres and shops “to create resilient communities”.

Cllr Davies added a Welsh Government inspector would evaluate the final draft of the council’s plan, following the current consultation period.

“It’s clear the proposed areas for growth will be subject to intense examination and assessment at various stages, and the impacts on transport networks will be fully considered,” she said.

“I urge residents to participate in that consultation process,” she added. “It’s genuinely important they put their case forward.”

The council has also organised a series of community engagement events throughout the city, where residents can learn more and share their thoughts, as well as several drop-in events at the Civic Centre and Central Library.

For more information on these upcoming events, and to find our more about the council’s proposals and take part in the consultation, visit: https://www.newport.gov.uk/planning/planning-policy/planning/planning-policy/replacement-local-development-plan/planning