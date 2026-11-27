Martin Shipton

Some schools in Wales could face disruption after members of the National Association of Head Teachers voted in favour of strike action.

The NAHT, which represents head teachers and other school leaders in Wales, is the only union representing school teachers to reject a 3.5% pay rise, which the Welsh Government says is the most it can afford without eating into school budgets.

However, the union described the ballot result as a “clear and unmistakable message” about the growing pressures facing schools and the profession.

Turnout was 71%. Of those who voted, 95% backed industrial action short of a strike and 71% backed strike action.

NAHT Cymru said the result represents one of the most significant democratic mandates ever delivered by school leaders in Wales and reflects deep concern about pay, funding, additional learning needs (ALN) provision, workload and the long-term sustainability of school leadership.

Rob Kelsall, NAHT’s assistant general secretary, said: “These are exceptional figures and should serve as a wake-up call to the Welsh Government and employers.

“School leaders are among the most dedicated, professional and reasonable people you could hope to meet. For years they have absorbed increasing pressures, managed growing challenges and continued to put children and young people first.

“This result shows that they have reached the point where the status quo is no longer acceptable. This is not a profession known for taking industrial action lightly. It reflects the strength of feeling among school leaders who are increasingly concerned about pay, workload and the sustainability of the role.

“The message from school leaders could not be clearer: enough is enough. The Welsh Government and employers now face a choice. They can continue to ignore the warning signs, or they can work with us to deliver the fair pay, manageable workloads and investment our schools urgently need. The strength of this result means doing nothing is no longer a credible option.”

The ballot follows months of engagement between NAHT Cymru, the Welsh Government and employers in an effort to resolve the dispute through negotiation.

Throughout the dispute, the union says it has raised concerns about the Welsh Government’s decision not to implement the Independent Welsh Pay Review Body’s recommendation in full, the future of the no-detriment principle, the adequacy of ALN funding and the long-term sustainability of school leadership. The no-detriment principle is that school leaders in Wales should receive a pay award at least in line with that of their counterparts in England.

Paul Whiteman, NAHT’s general secretary, said: “This result is about much more than pay alone. It reflects a growing sense among school leaders that schools are being asked to do more and more while receiving less and less support.

“School leaders care deeply about the children, staff and communities they serve. They want to focus their time and energy on leading learning, supporting staff and improving outcomes for children. Increasingly, however, they find themselves battling financial pressures, workload demands and challenges that should not be falling on schools to resolve.

“School leaders have spoken with one voice and their message cannot be ignored. This overwhelming mandate reflects the urgent need for meaningful progress on the issues that have driven this dispute.”

NAHT Cymru confirmed that it has formally informed both the Welsh Government and employers of the result.

Message

Mr Whiteman added that the union’s message to the Welsh Government and the Welsh Local Government Association was clear.

“School leaders expect action, not further delay,” he said. “They expect commitments that are credible, deliverable and capable of restoring confidence in the future of the profession.

“There remains an opportunity to resolve these issues through constructive engagement, but the Welsh Government and employers should be under no illusion about the scale of concern that exists across the profession.”

NAHT Cymru’s executive committee will now meet to consider the result and determine the next steps in the campaign.

Huw Jones, NAHT Cymru president, said: “Today belongs to the members. They have participated in huge numbers, engaged with this campaign positively and delivered an extraordinarily powerful democratic mandate.

“School leaders across Wales should be proud of the collective voice they have found through this process. The profession has spoken. The question now is how the Welsh Government and employers choose to respond.”

Precarious financial climate

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said: “NAHT Cymru has made it clear that pay and workload are its main priorities. As such, we are pleased that we have been able to agree a 3.5% pay increase this year for teachers and school leaders, which means that practitioners in Wales will be paid the same as their counterparts in England. We note that the NAHT is not in dispute with the UK Government.

“Given the precarious financial climate, we are unable to meet the Independent Welsh Pay Review Body (IWPRB) recommendation of a 4.25% pay increase which would require additional investment of £14.5m per annum from school budgets. IWPRB recommendations do not consider affordability and all future pay awards will be made in the context of an extremely challenging budgetary outlook.

“We remain fully committed to reducing workloads in schools and we have made significant progress on specific proposed actions with NAHT Cymru. We regret that the union chose to disengage from these talks when we confirmed a 4.25% pay increase was unaffordable in the current climate.”

A Welsh Government source said it was difficult to tell how much disruption a strike by NAHT members could cause. Bigger schools should operate as normal without their senior leaders, while smaller schools, especially those in rural areas, may be forced to shut.

The average pay for a head teacher in Wales is £85,000.