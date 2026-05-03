Fears over A road ‘rubber-necking’ spark public meeting

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Fears over “rubber-necking” on an A road in north Wales have sparked a public meeting being called over controversial plans for a new air ambulance helicopter base.

Residents will gather at the White House in Rhuallt at 7pm on Wednesday, May 6, amid concerns about the proposed development on land west of Rhuallt near the A55.

The meeting has been called by Cllr Alastair Edwards of Tremeirchion, Cwm, and Waen Community Council. Cllr Edwards says anger is building locally following a planning application being submitted this month to Denbighshire County Council’s planning department by the Wales Air Ambulance Charitable Trust.

The trust is seeking permission for a new base including a helicopter hangar, staff facilities, offices, two helipads, parking, and new access from the B5429.

The charity says “no adverse noise impact is expected” and said air ambulances in the UK “routinely operate alongside key road infrastructure without issue”.

But Cllr Edwards says residents fear the location raises serious concerns – particularly its proximity to homes, businesses, and the busy A55.

“It’s right next to ten homes – within 160 metres of the properties – and the noise is going to be horrendous. There will be two helicopters stationed there, a fleet of emergency vehicles coming and going, housing for pilots, restrooms, and a car park. It is a massive development for that site,” he said.

Concerns are also being raised about the potential knock-on effect for drivers on the nearby expressway.

“They want it there because they say it needs to be close to the A55, but my other major concern is the ‘rubber-necking’ effect.

“Helicopters have to take off into the wind; if they are taking off right as drivers are coming down the A55 – which is already a blackspot – it’s going to have a massive impact on road safety.

“It is a terrible idea. We are not against the amazing work the air ambulance does. It is just the site selection.”

Cllr Edwards said the impact on nearby residents and businesses could be severe. “The noise impact will be devastating for local residents, especially for those ten houses and the businesses within a few metres of the field. For example, the White House holds weddings; a project like this will have a massive impact on local businesses like theirs.”

He also pointed to what he described as a nearby alternative site. “The reason I am opposing this location is that there is already a valid alternative site in Rhuddlan on Rhuddlan Road, where the police helipad is currently disused and being used only for storage and as a dog facility.

“People are angry. Residents are upset that this development will ruin their quality of life. This is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty full of agricultural land, and they are planning to build right on top of it.”

A spokesman for the Wales Air Ambulance Charitable Trust commented: “Following seven weeks of community engagement, including a 28-day pre-application consultation, we have submitted a comprehensive, fully evidenced planning application to Denbighshire County Council.

“The application is supported by an independent specialist acoustic assessment, which concludes that significant noise effects are unlikely and that no adverse noise impact is expected.”

He added: “As a service that operates by road and by air, a more central location next to the A55 is vital to improving our response capability – and will help us save more lives.

“We are consulting with the highways authority in relation to this. Air ambulance operations across the UK routinely operate alongside key road infrastructure without issue.”