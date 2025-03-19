Fears over festival held at Kate Humble’s farm

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Villagers fear a music festival to be staged at a farm owned by TV presenter Kate Humble could be overrun by gatecrashers and drug dealers.

The volunteer run Devauden Festival has previously been described, to the BBC, as “the festival where Glastonbury meets the Vicar of Dibley” and since it was founded, in 2010, has been staged in the village just outside Chepstow.

This year’s event, to take place between Friday, May 23 and Sunday, May 25 is moving to Humble by Nature at Upper Meend Farm in Penalt just south of Monmouth and is expected to attract a crowd of 5,000.

The farm is owned by the presenter best known for the BBC’s Countryfile programme and farmed by Tim and Sarah Stevens.

Residents of two homes in the village lodged objections with Monmouthshire County Council to the granting of a temporary event licence for the festival which is run by the Devauden Memorial Hall as a fundraiser for the charity.

Fears

In written objections, presented to the licensing committee, the residents outlined fears the event could lead to burglaries, an increase in drunk and disorderly behaviour, the site which backs on to woodland couldn’t be secured and there was a risk children could wander off.

Concerns were also raised about the impact on wildlife as well as traffic and on sewerage.

One written objection, which asked for the council to refuse the licence, stated: “The venue is large and backs onto forestry land and there are also public footpaths. How can such a large perimeter be controlled over such a long time period.

“This could lead to gate crashing and also entice drug dealing/drug taking. We are also concerned that the number of people there and the level of alcohol consumption may lead to burglaries (which we already are victims of) as well as drunkenly disorder.”

The other objector outlined similar fears and claimed complaints had been made to Devauden Community Council over noise at last year’s event and noise continued after the licensed period for music.

Reassurances

Richard May, chairman of the Memorial Hall, told the committee: “We fully understand the concerns residents may have and are keen to reassure everyone the festival will not have the negative impacts suggested by some.”

He described it a family focused event and said: “It is unequivocally not a badly behaved festival, it doesn’t attract, without detracting anyone else, the same demographic as say the festival at Chepstow Racecourse or major national events you may have heard of such as Bestival or Reading.”

Some 300 volunteer stewards help manage the festival along with professional secruity and bar staff are having to complete online training on when alcohol sales should be refused.

The committee was told all requests from Gwent Police had been complied with, and it made no objection, and plans have been agreed with the county council’s environmental health department to manage noise.

Mr May said: “All stages will be shut down by 11pm at the latest and if necessary the chief electrician will shut down any stage if still running.”

A traffic management plan has also been agreed, and there is no objection from the council’s highways department, while the festival is also working with Monmouthshire council and Newport Bus to operate late night buses from the site.

Committee chair Tudor Thomas noted issues around traffic and sewerage will be addressed by the council’s event safety group.

The committee granted the temporary event licence and said concerns had been addressed in the applicant’s plans, which will form part of the conditions of the licence, but said there was no evidence to support claims the event would lead to increased crime or noise.

The festival includes plays, films, music and activities such as yoga and the licence will allow alcohol sales until midnight and live and recorded music until from 5pm on the Friday, and 10am on Saturday and Sunday, until 11pm.

Find out more about the festival here.

