Fears over funding to combat illegal off roading

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Fears have been raised over the future of a project to tackle illegal off roading as funding is due to run out next year.

The initiative between Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly councils and Gwent Police began at the start of November 2023 and has allowed the force to ensure a police officer and PCSO community support officer are based in the upland areas for 60 per cent of their time.

The councils used £122,220 of Shared Prosperity Funding from the UK Government to fund the project as well as purchase a drone, Land Rover and quad bike for police to catch people who ride scramblers, quad bikes and motorbikes illegally on the mountainsides.

Funding

Blaenavon independent councillor Nick Horler said he is concerned for the project as it has only been funded by the UK Government to the end of the financial year in March.

He said: “This initiative has clearly demonstrated positive outcomes to aid and tackle the situation of the damage of our landscapes. Since this project has been in place, with the good work that the Gwent police have been doing, it is making a difference that is recognized by the commoners and others that use our landscapes.”

Lobby

He asked if the funding could be extended, and possibly increased, as well as for the council to lobby for legislation to further reduce illegal off roading, although he didn’t specify any such measures.

Cllr Peter Jones, the Labour cabinet member responsible for finance, said there is no certainty around the future of the Shared Prosperity Fund.

He said: “At this point in time we do not know from the UK Government if there will be a further opportunity to bid for funding.”

Cllr Jones said the council would continue to lobby police, who are responsible for enforcement, to tackle off roading and he said the force has told him it is continuing to run operations.

He also said he would raise the issue at the Community Safety Partnership meeting which brings together councils and the police.

