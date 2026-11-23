Martin Shipton

Disability campaigners fear that the UK Government is planning a two-tier benefits system for sick claimants, with those suffering from mental health problems being made worse off.

Members of the group Disabled People Against Cuts Cymru (DPAC Cymru) say that the implications of two government-commissioned reviews being published in quick succession could bode ill for many claimants.

Last week’s Milburn Review, led by former Labour Health Secretary Alan Milburn, recommended a major overhaul of youth welfare, with Personal Independence Payment (PIP) removed from most 16- to 24-year-olds and replaced with a new youth allowance at the standard Universal Credit rate, plus a separate allowance for those with significant ongoing disability-related expenses. Campaigners fear that while those with the most severe, lifelong conditions will be protected, the majority of young claimants will be worse off.

The stated aim is to reduce the UK’s “not in education, employment or training” (Neet) rate from 13% to around 5% by 2036. Milburn estimates an annual saving of £3.6bn by that year, partly by cutting benefits for young disabled people.

Meanwhile, the Timms Review, due to be published on Tuesday, 24 November, is expected to hit many older disabled claimants.

Led by Disability Minister Sir Stephen Timms, it is also intended to cut back on welfare spending.

Mr Timms, who produced his report with disability groups, said there had been “marked shifts in the nature of disability and ill health” since PIP was introduced 13 years ago.

Writing in The Times, he said: “It [the report] makes the case for a fundamental overhaul of the current assessment process, to better recognise people’s varying costs and needs.

“There have been marked shifts in the nature of disability and ill health since Pip was created 13 years ago, with substantial growth in claims for mental health and neurodiverse conditions as well as changes to wider society and the workplace.

“For those with the most severe conditions and end-of-life care, the review recommends a fast track which is less burdensome, with assessment capacity freed up for other cases. Where claimants do not have additional costs or care needs, we should be signposting them to services and support.”

Engagement

Lee Ellery, a spokesperson for DPAC Cymru, said: “We in Wales did not get as much engagement with the Timms Review as we would have liked. The indications are that while people with severe physical disabilities like me – I have cerebral palsy – will be ‘fast-tracked’, disabled people with mental health problems will be left worse off.”

Mr Ellery pointed out that his group had broken the story that private consultants had been paid £1m to manage the review, which was supposedly co-produced with disabled groups.

“It was not the ‘co-production’ with disabled people that Sir Stephen Timms promised Parliament. Disabled people in Wales were particularly disenfranchised.

“Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams has agreed with our criticisms of the review.

“The Milburn Review’s recommendations to cut disability benefits, including PIP for young people, was an open secret during the Timms Review, yet it was never officially put up for consultation.

“However, at the Cardiff Timms Review workshop, the randomly selected attendees unanimously voted on the record to oppose youth disability cuts, meaning the Timms Review will either directly contradict last week’s Milburn Review, or have misrepresented the record.

“Disabled people want to fix the welfare system more than anyone, and it’s a tragedy that this opportunity has been lost by the UK Government and the DWP not being willing to engage in good faith. We contrast this to the good experience of the Welsh Government’s Disability Rights Taskforce.”