Fears raised over impact on Welsh language communities if primary schools close

The closure of primary schools will deter Welsh-speaking families and see “immigrants buying houses and making the village a foreign place,” a councillor says.

The comments were in response to Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet’s proposal to close two primary schools, Ysgol Nebo and Ysgol Baladeulyn, in Dyffryn Nantlle.

There will be a statutory consultation on the bid to axe the schools on December 31, 2026, with Ysgol Nebo pupils moving to Ysgol Llanllyfni, and Ysgol Baladeulyn to Ysgol Talysarn, both from January 1, 2027 onwards.

The matter will come before the council’s Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, October 14.

‘Sustained drop’

A report noted that there had been “a significant and consistent reduction” in numbers at Ysgol Nebo, and a “substantial and sustained drop” at Ysgol Baladeulyn.

But Llanllyfni councillor Peter Thomas expressed his opposition in the starkest terms. He said: “It is a great disappointment to read the decision of the education department on the proposed proposal to close Ysgol Baladeulyn, on December 31, 2026.

“The Nantlle community will be very sad to hear this recommendation.

“In my opinion, there will be a negative impact on the community, and closing Ysgol Baladeulyn would be a heavy blow to the village of Nantlle.

“The school is at the heart of the village and involved with its community and occasionally uses the village’s facilities.

“If this proposed proposal were to be realised Welsh medium families would not want to come and live in the village to raise their children, and I assume immigrants will buy the houses and make the village a foreign place.

“Twenty five schools have closed in Gwynedd since 2009 which is very damaging to our communities. That it has an impact on the children, parents, the community and the Welsh language.

“This will have a negative impact on the residents of Nantlle especially for those who have lived in the village all their lives and remember the great education they received at Ysgol Baladeulyn with many going on to have great careers.”

‘Negative impact’

Cllr Dafydd Davies for the Clynnog ward said closing Ysgol Nebo would have a “negative impact”.

He saidi: “We recognise that the school is currently in a vulnerable position with low numbers.

“Unfortunately, this is a wider pattern across the County’s primary and secondary schools.

“Closing Ysgol Nebo would have a significant negative impact on the community. There is a very close relationship between the school and the community.

“The school is an asset to the Welsh language and local culture, losing it will mean a permanent loss to the village”.

Ysgol Nebo is a category three, Welsh-medium school and provides education from the ages of three to 11.

A report said with only 11 Reception to Year 6 learners on the register, and a capacity of 51, there were now 40 surplus places, equivalent to 78% of the school’s capacity.

The school also had capacity for seven learners in its nursery, but with only one nursery learner on the roll, there were six surplus places.

Since September 2015, there had been a 52% reduction in the number of reception to year six learners, and a 54% reduction in the numbers of nursery to year six children.

Six pupils

Ysgol Baladeulyn, in Nantlle had six reception to Year 6 pupils on the school register, and a capacity of 55. There were 49 surplus places in the school, equating to 89% of the school’s capacity.

The school has capacity for seven learners in the nursery, but with two nursery learners on the roll, there were currently five surplus places.

In 2017, there were 23 reception to year six pupils and six nursery age children attending.

Should the closures be implemented it was”foreseen” there would be “staffing implications which could lead to redundancies”.

Staff and union representatives would be “specifically consulted” as part of the statutory consultation period”.

Should the Cabinet support the recommendations, a period of statutory consultation is likely to be held before the end of the Autumn term.