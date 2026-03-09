Fears school closure could disproportionately impact traveller community

Hayley Jones

Council plans to close a primary school have sparked concerns about the impact on children from the local gypsy and traveller community.

Stepaside School currently has around 116 pupils, according to the latest Estyn inspection report in 2024, which also notes that around 30% of pupils come from the local gypsy traveller community – up from 19% in 2016.

The school currently has one of the highest proportions of gypsy and traveller pupils of any primary school in Pembrokeshire.

Evidence from across Wales shows that the overall absenteeism rate is typically around 9-10 % while the rates for gypsy traveller pupils are estimated to be between 25% and 30%.

The future of several rural schools including Stepaside is currently being considered by the county council.

Education and planning reports indicate that Stepaside School acts as an important local access point for education for Traveller families living in the Kilgetty and Tenby area due to the rural location, proximity to local Traveller accommodation and smaller school environment, which are often seen as factors that help support engagement with education.

Speaking at a council meeting last week, local councillor Alec McCormack said: “Research suggests that closing the school will impact the gypsy and traveller community negatively causing disruption, lower attendance and worse educational outcomes”.

Following last week’s meeting, the council confirmed that no final decision has been made and the issue will be revisited before September.

In the meantime, a campaign to save the school has gained traction.

Local supporters launched a petition calling on councillors to reconsider any potential closure plans. The *e-petition started by Angela Robinson, urged the council to “Save Stepaside School and work with local communities to look at alternative solutions.”

Welsh medium school faces closure

At the same meeting, members of Pembrokeshire County Council voted to close Ysgol Clydau in one of the closest council decisions in recent years.

The proposal passed by just a single vote, with 26 councillors supporting the closure, 25 voting against and one abstaining.

The Welsh-speaking school in Tegryn had been at the centre of a heated debate about the future of rural education and the strength of the Welsh language in the area.

Local councillor Iwan Ward warned that losing the school could weaken the presence of Welsh within the community. He also criticised the timing of the consultation process, which began shortly before Christmas.

Following the vote, parents expressed their sadness and frustration online through the “Save Ysgol Clydau” campaign page.

One post read: “Lots of heartbroken teachers and communities tonight!”

The discussions surrounding both schools form part of Pembrokeshire’s wider school modernisation programme, which is reviewing education provision in the Preseli area amid falling pupil numbers and a growing number of surplus school places.