Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Fears have been raised that the potential move to cut hospital beds in a Welsh county, with patients instead being cared for at home, will put a strain on families.

The warning was given to Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) at a board meeting on Wednesday, November 25, by Llais Regional Director for Powys Katie Blackburn.

Llais is the independent statutory body representing patients in Wales.

A standing item at each board meeting is for members to receive an update on the work done by Llais advocating on behalf of Powys residents on health issues.

The report given by Llais Regional Director for Powys, Katie Blackburn, covered the period from the last board meeting in September up until last week.

On October 5, the 14-week consultation on PTHB’s Better Together transformation programme proposal options went live.

Ms Blackburn said: “We’ve attended all the face-to-face Better Together events and have had two members of staff and at least one volunteer at each of them.

“We’ve spoken to community groups and also gathered feedback through our own engagement processes.

“We’ve also raised questions with the health board on how feedback is being gathered.

“Our role is to ensure that people’s voices are heard, and their experiences inform and influence the health board’s thinking.”

Ms Blackburn said: “On the whole, people welcome more care closer to home.

“But I think the devil’s always in the detail on what that actually means in practice, as it requires the right staff at the right times and the right support.”

Questions raised with Llais, Ms Blackburn explained, included: what happens when someone needs care all day and night, or someone has complex needs?

And will there be enough staff to respond to this need?

Ms Blackburn continued: “There are also questions on the expectation that will be placed on family care.

“There are a number of people concerned that there will be even more pressure put on family members to care for people at home.

“Care closer to home must be a genuine choice, properly supported, and people don’t want the responsibility simply transferred from health professionals to families who may already be struggling.”

She went on to explain that people had spoken to Llais about their concerns over palliative and end-of-life care and whether they or a loved one would have a choice about where this happens.

Ms Blackburn stressed: “Whether those will be listened to and appropriate care is available so that families can be together at a difficult time, as well as recognising that not everyone wishes to die at home or can be cared for safely there.”

Ms Blackburn told the board that “people understand” the health service is under pressure and that change is needed, but question its deliverability.

Ms Blackburn said: “People want to know where the additional nurses, therapists, GPs and extra staff are all going to come from and whether the community teams and social care have that capacity when they are already under pressure.”

She added that other “key issues” being highlighted by people were around the infrastructure surrounding all of this, including the involvement of Powys County Council, voluntary and third-sector community organisations, as well as neighbouring health boards.

Ms Blackburn said: “There’s a want to understand how all of that will work together.

“It’s really important that people’s voices are not just collected but are genuinely considered as proposals develop.”

PTHB chairman Dr Carl Cooper said: “It’s important to take heed of and learn from people’s experiences.”

He stressed: “No decisions have been made on the Better Together transformation programme – we are still very much in listening mode, and we will in due course consider all of that feedback before we make any decision.”

The board noted the report.

Across Powys, 11 of the 13 drop-in events have taken place, with just two remaining.

They take place from 2pm to 7pm at:

Welshpool Town Hall on Tuesday, December 1.

Elephant & Castle Hotel in Newtown on Thursday, December 3.

Online meetings will also take place from 6.30pm to 8pm on Monday, December 7, and Thursday, January 7, 2027, with the consultation ending on January 10.

A decision is expected by the end of May.

The proposals are: