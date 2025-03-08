Female entrepreneurs championed in drive for economic growth

The Welsh Government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting female entrepreneurs as a key driver of economic growth during celebrations to mark International Women’s Day.

The Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, made the pledge while visiting Deploy Tech, an innovative Welsh manufacturing company co-founded by award-winning female entrepreneur, Beren Kayali.

The company in Pontyclun, which produces pioneering portable water storage tanks used in critical infrastructure protection/climate resiliency, defence and disaster relief, demonstrates the innovation and success of female-led businesses in Wales.

It has received support through the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme to expand into international markets, including India and Europe.

Innovation

On her visit, the Economy Secretary said: “Female entrepreneurs contribute significantly to Wales’ economic success, bringing diverse perspectives and innovative solutions.

“From tech start-ups to social enterprises, female business leaders are shaping the future of our economy.

“Deploy Tech shows exactly how Welsh businesses are delivering solutions to global challenges while creating high-quality jobs here in Wales and is the perfect example of what can be achieved when we support talented women to reach their full potential in business.”

Breaking barriers

Beren Kayali said: “Women are not a quota to fill, we never were. We are scientists, engineers, lawyers, teachers, doctors – you name it – full of passion and ambition. We are humans with careers who’ve faced countless setbacks, failures, and sleepless nights — but we kept waking up and kept going.”

Following the visit, Beren Kayali joined other successful and pioneering female business leaders from across Wales for a roundtable hosted by the Economy Secretary.

The event brought together entrepreneurs who have benefited from Welsh Government support through Business Wales, Social Business Wales and Creative Wales to discuss priorities including skills development and investment opportunities.

The Economy Secretary added: “We want to help ensure female entrepreneurs can break down barriers and access targeted support as we build a fairer, more prosperous Wales where talent and innovation can thrive regardless of gender.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

