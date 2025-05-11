Female voices dominate 2025’s Wales Book of the Year shortlist

Today, Sunday 11 May, the 2025 Wales Book of the Year Shortlist was announced on Wales’ national radio stations.

The English-language shortlist was revealed by judge Carole Burns on the Lynn Bowles show on BBC Radio Wales, and the Welsh-language shortlist by the Welsh judging panel on Ffion Dafis’ BBC Radio Cymru show.

The judges and presenters were joined by Leusa Llewelyn and Claire Furlong for the announcements, the Artistic and Executive Directors of Literature Wales, the charity that runs Wales Book of the Year.

Wales Book of the Year is an annual award that celebrates outstanding literary talent from Wales across many genres in both English and Welsh.

There are four categories in each language – Poetry, Fiction, Creative Non-Fiction, and Children & Young People, with one of the category winners going on to win the Overall Award and claiming the title, Wales Book of the Year.

Journeys

The Shortlist consists of 24 books in total – twelve in each language, three in each category — and 21 of the 26 writers with books shortlisted for the prize are women. There are also former winners selected amongst debut writers.

The shortlisted books take readers on numerous journeys from the poignant to the triumphant, through fantasy and reality. There are deep explorations into the human experience – overcoming obstacles, dealing with the past, and looking to the future with hope.

The overall English-language prize is sponsored by Cardiff University’s School of English, Communication and Philosophy, and the overall Welsh-language prize is sponsored by Cardiff University’s School of Welsh.

A panel of judges is appointed each year to read, debate and select their favourite titles. This year’s English-language panel are: award-winning author and the inaugural Children’s Laureate Wales, Eloise Williams; author, journalist, and former lecturer of literature at Aberystwyth University, Ned Thomas; award-winning author and journalist, Carole Burns; and performer, facilitator, and Senior Platform Manager at Wales Millennium Centre, Jason Camilleri.

On behalf of the judging panel, Eloise Williams said: “The shortlist displays such a wealth of literature in every category. It’s a dynamic selection of titles which highlights incredible talent, expertise, knowledge, and craft from a vibrant community. It feels like an exciting time to be a Welsh writer sending words from Wales to the

world.”

Shortlist

Poetry Award

Girls etc, Rhian Elizabeth (Broken Sleep Books)

Little Universe, Natalie Ann Holborow (Parthian Books)

Portrait of a Young Girl Falling, Katrina Moinet (Hedgehog Poetry Press)

Fiction Award – Supported by the Rhys Davies Trust

Earthly Creatures, Stevie Davies (Honno)

Clear, Carys Davies (Granta)

Glass Houses, Francesca Reece (Headline Publishing Group, Tinder Press)

Creative Non-Fiction Award – Sponsored by Hadio

Tir: The Story of the Welsh Landscape, Carwyn Graves (Calon Books)

Nightshade Mother: A Disentangling, Gwyneth Lewis (Calon Books)

Nature’s Ghosts: The world we lost and how to bring it back, Sophie Yeo (HarperNorth)

Children & Young People Award

A History of My Weird, Chloe Heuch (Firefly Press)

Fallout, Lesley Parr (Bloomsbury)

Why Did My Brain Make Me Say It?, Sarah Ziman (Troika)

Welsh-language shortlist

Poetry Award

Rhuo ei distawrwydd hi, Meleri Davies (Cyhoeddiadau’r Stamp)

Pethau sy’n Digwydd , Siôn Tomos Owen (Barddas)

O’r Rhuddin, Sioned Erin Hughes (Y Lolfa)

Creative Non-Fiction Award

Oedolyn (ish!), Melanie Owen (Y Lolfa)

Camu, Iola Ynyr (Y Lolfa)

Casglu Llwch, Georgia Ruth (Y Lolfa)

Fiction Award – Sponsored by HSJ Accountants

Nelan a Bo, Angharad Price (Y Lolfa)

Madws, Sioned Wyn Roberts (Gwasg y Bwthyn)

V + Fo, Gwenno Gwilym (Gwasg y Bwthyn)

Children & Young People Award – Supported by Cronfa Elw Park-Jones

Cymry. Balch. Ifanc., edited by Llŷr Titus and Megan Angharad Hunter (Rily Publications LTD)

Arwana Swtan a’r Sgodyn Od, Angie Roberts and Dyfan Roberts (Gwasg y Bwthyn)

Rhedyn, Myrddin ap Dafydd (Gwasg Carreg Gwalch)

Talent

Wales Book of the Year has been run by Literature Wales, the national charity for the development of literature, since 2004. Over the last twenty years, the award has seen our most prolific and well-known writers being recognised, alongside new and emerging talents.

Leusa Llewelyn, Artistic Director of Literature Wales, said: “This is one of my annual highlights – when our panel of experts share what they consider to be the very best books published in the previous year. Many thanks to the judges for their incredible work.

“Congratulations to all the authors on the shortlists – I hope this announcement will send readers in their droves to their local bookshops and libraries. I can’t wait to celebrate all the fantastic books and to see which authors take to the stage to collect their trophies and prizes in our prestigious awards ceremony in Cardiff in July.”

The Wales Book of the Year awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, 17 July at Sherman Theatre, Cardiff. Twelve prizes and a total of £14,000 will be shared amongst the writers – £1,000 each for the category winners and an additional £3,000 for the overall winners in both languages. In addition, they will receive iconic Book of the Year trophies specially designed by the talented artist, Angharad Pearce Jones.

Tickets

Tickets to the ceremony will be on sale from the Literature Wales website from 11 May onwards.

The People’s Choice Award is sponsored by Nation.Cymru and the Barn y Bobl Prize is sponsored by Golwg360. Head over to your local bookshop or library now to grab a copy of the shortlisted books before voting for your favourite book on their websites.

To find out more about the shortlisted titles and the writers who penned them, head over to the Literature Wales site.

