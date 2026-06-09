Fence approved along popular Valleys walking and cycling route

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

Plans to install a new fence along a section of popular Valleys walking and cycling route to deter anti-social behaviour have been approved.

Dwr Cymru Welsh Water submitted plans to Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council for the erection of permanent fencing at Furnace Row/Ash Road in Troedyrhiw and they have been approved by councillors.

The development includes a 1.2m high-hoop-top metal fence for a length of around 80m along the top of a gabion retaining structure immediately next to and in line with the edge of the Taff Trail running from north to south.

As part of the application it is also proposed to install pole-mounted bat/bird boxes adjacent to the site providing a net benefit for biodiversity.

Councillor Gareth Lewis requested that this application was presented to

the planning committee so it could consider the concerns raised by local residents in respect of the potential impact on the character of the neighbouring properties and surrounding area.

There were 10 objections received during the initial consultation, four during the re-consultation in October 2025 and another four during the second re-consultation in March 2026 and there was one letter of support for the application submitted to the council.

Those against it said the development would result in an impact on residential amenity creating a sense of enclosure, overbearing due to its height and the loss of view.

They said the existing herras fencing is an eyesore and the proposed fence is out of character with the surrounding area.

They also said the proposed fencing would result in the loss of interactions with the trail users and that the fencing would create an obstruction to visibility for all users, with residents having to step out into the roads and access impeded by the proposed gates.

Wellbeing

They also mentioned cultural and historic issues relating to the age of the properties at Furnace Row and their association with the industrial revolution and said that whilst the proposed fence is required for health and safety reasons its design takes no account of the wellbeing of residents.

Finally they raised concerns raised in relation to the placement of ecological enhancement features.

But the letter of support said the application should be supported as the area has been subject to accidents occurring affecting pedestrians, push bikes, and motorbikes and that the fence will function as a deterrent to anti-social behaviour in the area.

At planning committee meeting held on April 22, 2026, councillors raised concerns over the height of the railing and its potential impact on the adjacent properties, said the presence of gates incorporated into the railing could have highway safety implications and impede the access for residents stepping directly onto the road, and they said the green colour of the railing was inappropriate.

In response to these concerns it was noted during the meeting by the agent

representing the applicant that further changes to the proposal could be reviewed to help address the concerns raised so committee deferred a decision on the application to further consider changes to the proposal.

Changes

Amended plans were submitted with changes to the proposed railing including a reduction in height from 1.5m to 1.2m and removal of gated accesses while the colour of the railing would be black and the railing now includes a small return at both ends around the gabion structure.

A further consultation exercise was carried out with the head of engineering and highways on the revised plans.

No objection was raised subject to reflective strips being fitted to the end posts of the railing to make the structure clearly identifiable at night.

The planning report for the committee meeting on Wednesday, June 3, stated: “It is considered that the proposed amendments to the overall design of the railing is acceptable.”

In recommending approval the report said: “It would not have an adverse impact on the character of the area, it would not give rise to an unacceptable impact on residential amenity, nor does it result in a highway safety concern.”