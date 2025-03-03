Ferry service between Wales and south western England touted

Richard Youle Local Democracy Reporter

A consultation about a new ferry service that’s being considered between Swansea and south west England is underway.

Subject to feedback and the level of support and demand, further work could then take place to explore details like routes, schedules, capacities and vessel designs.

A maritime company called Ocean Prime Industries Ltd is exploring the concept of a fast and environmentally-friendly passenger service across the Bristol Channel and is keen to hear the public’s views, as is Swansea Council.

The idea of a hydrogen-powered ferry service was raised by council leader Rob Stewart in April 2022.

Economic boost

Funding for the Ocean feasibility work is coming from the council via the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund. It’s still early days though, and for now people are being asked to visit Ocean’s website to find out more, leave comments and cast a “yes”, “no” or “maybe” vote.

Cllr Stewart said: “This zero-emissions fast ferry concept has the potential to ease traffic congestion, while potentially further boosting a local tourism industry that’s already worth over £600 million a year to Swansea’s economy.

“It could also then support our vision to become a ‘net zero’ city, create jobs for local people and strengthen links between Swansea and South West England.” The Swansea Labour leader encouraged people to provide feedback.

Dave Sampson, founder of Ocean, said: “Our aim is to explore demand for a comfortable, efficient, affordable and sustainable ferry service connecting Swansea with key destinations across the Bristol Channel.

“Zero-emission ferry services bring financial advantages by attracting new visitors and commercial activity, while also helping the UK accelerate the shift towards cleaner maritime solutions more widely.

“I hope that even at this early stage research can support companies based in Swansea, South Wales and South West England to innovate and drive clean maritime growth, but further feasibility work on this proposal will only be carried out if there’s sufficient support for it.”

Feasibility work

Ocean’s feasibility work is expected to take 12 months. No potential destinations in south west England have been named as yet, but Ocean’s website said depending on demand the service could have capacity for bicycles, cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles and specialised cargo.

The vessel or vessels would be powered by a combination of electric batteries charged by renewable energy and what Ocean described as locally-produced alternative fuels such as green hydrogen, methanol, biofuel or synthetic diesel. Some wind-assisted propulsion could be considered.

Ocean said it recognised the importance of a year-round, consistent timetable that met various travel needs from commutes to bank holiday trips.

If there is enough interest and community backing for the proposal Ocean would move on to detailed design and development work. It said it would love a British shipyard to build the ferry.

Links

There have been summer sailings across the Bristol Channel in a pleasure steamer, Balmoral, and paddle steamer, Waverley, over the years linking Swansea and Ilfracombe around 27 miles away. A more comprehensive fast ferry service, Severn Link, was proposed 15 years ago but it didn’t materialise.

Councillors in Swansea have quizzed Cllr Stewart from time to time about the hydrogen ferry proposal given he spoke about it three years ago. Five Conservative councillors have recently asked in writing for an update, and Cllr Stewart’s reply is included in a report going before full council on March 6.

His response said the council remained committed to exploring the concept, and that it had been working with Ocean for the last year. “Dialogue has continued with interested parties and a major step forward will soon take place with the launch of consultation on the concept,” said the response.

– To share your thoughts on the ferry concept visit https://oceanprime.co/en/boat-lab/ferry-research/vote/

