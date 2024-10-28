Fertility rate in Wales drops to new record low
The total fertility rate across Wales and England dropped to a new record low last year, with Wales seeing the most dramatic decline – while the number of live births fell to the lowest in nearly five decades
The rate was down from an average of 1.49 children per woman over their lifetime in 2022, and has decreased most among women aged 20 to 24 – down 79% from 181.6 live births per 1,000 women of this age group in 1964 to 38.6 in 2023.
Wales sees biggest drop
The fertility rate is defined as the average number of live children a group of women would have if they experienced the age-specific fertility rates throughout their childbearing life.
Higher rate of stillbirths in Wales
Stillbirth rates overall remain higher for Asian, black, and “any other” ethnic groups than the England and Wales overall rate, the statistics body added.
Greg Ceely, head of population health monitoring at the ONS, said: “The annual number of births in England and Wales continues its recent decline, with 2023 recording the lowest number of live births seen since 1977.
“Total fertility rates declined in 2023, a trend we have seen since 2010. Looking in more detail at fertility rates among women of different ages, the decline in fertility rates has been the most dramatic in the 20-24 and 25-29 age groups.”
Fertility rates in most of the western world drop to new low. We need some more populist policies to encourage fertility – see Hungary’s pro-family policies as but one example. South Korea is another.
If men did their fair share of births, then we could be back up to replacement level at least.
Dim angen yr holl dai yn y Cynlluniau Gwladychu Lleol felly yn nac oes?