Festival marks 186 years since Chartists’ march for democracy

The Newport Rising Festival returns this autumn to mark the 186th anniversary of the Newport Rising of 1839 — a defining moment in Welsh and British democratic history.

Organised by the charity Our Chartist Heritage, the festival has grown into one of South Wales’s most distinctive cultural events, combining remembrance with a contemporary celebration of activism, music, and community.

Events take place across several weeks, with the main events on 1 November, featuring the Chartist Convention, the Radical Book Fair, the Torchlit March, and post-march celebrations across the city.

March

At the heart of the festival is the Torchlit March, which retraces the route taken by the Chartists in 1839 and ends at Newport’s Westgate Square, where their demand for democracy was met with deadly force.

This year’s march will be led by Gareth David-Lloyd (Torchwood) and will include contributions from TUC Cymru, linking the Newport Rising to the early struggles of the trade union and working-class movements.

Beyond the march, the programme offers a mix of history, discussion, and culture. Highlights include a guided walk to the Chartist Caves, a public lecture by Sam Friedman, author of Born to Rule, at the University of South Wales, and a screening of Michael Sheen’s Valleys Rebellion followed by a Q&A with the producers.

The festival will also feature book launches, talks, and a Radical Book Fair with appearances from campaigners and writers, including investigative journalist Tom Fowler (Spy Cops).

Saturday night will see celebrations continue with live music at the Royal Pharmacy, headlined by Mẇsog, whose distinctive sound draws on tribal and Celtic influences and features the ancient carnyx horn — which will also appear in the march — with support from AWDL and Joe Kelly and the Royal Pharmacy.

Scale and spirit

Festival Director David Daniel said: “Every year Newport Rising Festival grows in scale and spirit. It’s deeply moving to see people of all ages and backgrounds walking together by torchlight to remember those who fought and died for democracy. For me, it’s one of the most powerful and uplifting moments of the year.”

He added that the festival is “entirely volunteer-led and not-for-profit,” with all proceeds going back into the charity’s year-round work in schools and communities.

“It feels truly grassroots — something created by and for the people of Newport — but it also has a much wider importance for Wales as a whole.”

With fire, music, and reflection at its heart, the Newport Rising Festival offers an alternative to Bonfire Night — one that celebrates not destruction, but the power of ordinary people to demand change.

The full lineup and ticket details are available via the festival’s site.