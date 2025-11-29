Festive season underway as first Santa Special leaves Llangollen

Before departure, the steam crew comprising Harvey Baldwin, Richard Smith and Malcolm Lees completed final checks to ensure the locomotive was ready for a safe run.

Station Master Peter Dickinson then blew the whistle at 10.15 am, sending families off on the season’s first journey to ‘Lapland’. Aboard the steam-hauled heritage train, the carriages were decked on in festive finery and children got the chance to meet Santa Claus.

The event followed a launch ceremony featuring the Llangollen Silver Band, who performed outside the station before marching down the platform.

Hazel Birkenhead, long-standing volunteer and member of the Llangollen railway community, joined Carolyn Thomas MS, a supporter of the railway, to cut the ribbon and officially open the 2025 Santa Specials.

Carolyn Thomas MS said: “The Llangollen and Corwen Railway is part of the heart and fabric of our community.

“I’ve brought my children here over the years, and now I bring my grandchildren – the magic of the Santa Specials is something truly special. It was an honour to help launch this year’s festive season.”

David Hennigan, Trust Manager of the Llangollen & Corwen Railway, added: “There’s nothing quite like the first Santa Special of the year to remind us why this railway is so loved. This morning’s departure was the result of phenomenal teamwork, dedication and festive spirit from volunteers.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to Carolyn Thomas MS, to Hazel Birkenhead for her incredible service, to Shea Ferron for his support today, and to the outstanding Llangollen Silver Band for setting the perfect tone.

“Above all, thank you to our wonderful volunteers who make this season possible.”

Tickets for the Santa Specials are still available but are selling fast, with several services close to full. Remaining tickets are available here.

The Llangollen and Corwen Railway’s 2025 festive programme also includes the Siôn Corn Specials and traditional Mince Pie Specials between Christmas and New Year.