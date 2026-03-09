Ffermio Bro: Locally led actions deliver nature recovery

Welsh farmers will benefit from a £6.5 million funding boost after the Ffermio Bro scheme proved successful in its first year.

Working in collaboration with Designated Landscape bodies across Wales’s National Parks and National Landscapes — which cover 25% of Wales —Ffermio Bro integrates incentives for nature-friendly farming.

One of the successes of Ffermio Bro in its first year has been to engage new farmers who have never applied for Welsh Government funding before.

The Ffermio Bro scheme has also seen groups of farmers working together to deliver change at a scale individual action cannot achieve, investing in Wales’ landscapes and helping shape the Sustainable Farming Scheme.

During its first year, more than 100,000 trees have been planted, over 37km of hedgerow planted or restored, and 6km of stone walls repaired or built.

Important habitats such as ancient woodlands, ffridd, and riverside corridors, and iconic species including curlew, adder, dormouse and otter are now better protected thanks to the commitment of farmers and the Ffermio Bro teams working alongside them.

In Eryri National Park, seven farmers in the Bro Machno group are using natural flood management techniques to reduce flood risk, restore wetland habitats, and support sustainable land management across the Dyffryn Conwy catchment.

Hefin Jones, who farms at Tyddyn Gethin, Bro Machno, said: “My experience of Ffermio Bro this year has been a positive one. I can see the agricultural and environmental benefits of the project work carried out on our farm.

“Through discussion and developing a joint plan, we’ve been able to support both the farm system and the environment. The key strength for us has been the one-to-one relationship.”

Awel Jones, Ffermio Bro Adviser, Eryri National Park Authority, said: “Working on Ffermio Bro — for example with the Bro Machno group — has shown how coordinated, catchment-wide action can deliver real results.

“Our projects here are improving water quality, slowing the flow, and creating space for nature to thrive. They’re also helping farmers by reducing runoff risks and supporting more sustainable land management.

“As the local Ffermio Bro Advisor for North East Eryri, I’m proud to have played a part in bringing this together.”

With close to £2m allocated, the vast majority as direct support to farmers, the Ffermio Bro scheme has supported nature recovery across more than 10,000 hectares of Welsh land.

The Welsh Government has confirmed £6.5 million for 2026–28, with £5.5 million going directly to farmers to carry out on-farm projects.

A wide range of projects will be eligible for funding through Designated Landscape bodies, with programme support provided via Tirweddau Cymru – Landscape Wales.

The funding will also enable Designated Landscape bodies to recruit additional staff, carry out ecological surveys, and provide training and advisory support.

Huw Irranca-Davies, Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change & Rural Affairs, said: “Ffermio Bro’s first year has demonstrated the power of locally led action to support nature-friendly farming when farmers and Designated Landscapes work together with a shared vision.

“We extend our gratitude to everyone who contributed to the scheme’s exceptional progress in 2025/26 and look forward to building on this momentum in the years ahead.”

Farmers across Wales’s National Parks and National Landscapes are encouraged to contact their local Designated Landscape body to explore how they can support nature on their land.

More information is available at Ffermio Bro – Landscapes Wales.