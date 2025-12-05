Field faces transformation as ‘affordable’ housing plans submitted

A planning application has been formally lodged for the construction of new homes on the site currently used as a field.

Mid Wales Property (MWP) have lodged a planning application with Powys County Council to build the 60 residential units in a field opposite Derwen Fawr business park in Llanidloes.

The proposal includes new access and associated works and to the west and south, the site is bordered by commercial and residential development, including business park.

The site sits just under one km (kilometre) from Llanidloes town centre and had been allocated in the existing Local Development Plan (LDP) for 46 dwellings.

Documents lodged with the application say that the site “benefits “from access to schools, shops, and other services within “walking and cycling distance.

Hiraeth Architecture explained the proposal in a Design and Access Statement.

Hiraeth Architecture said: “The development includes a mix of one- to four-bedroom homes, delivered through a combination of terraced houses, semi-detached homes and two small apartment buildings.”

This mix of homes can be broken down further and would see: 20 one-bedroom flats, 24 two-bedroom houses, 13 three-bedroom houses and three with four bedrooms.

Hiraeth Architecture continued: “The proposed layout retains existing landscape features where possible, responding thoughtfully to the contours of the site and establishes a strong structure of streets and spaces.”

There will be 116 parking spaces on site as part of the scheme.

Hiraeth Archirecture said: “This proposal represents a well-considered extension to Llanidloes, delivering high quality, energy-efficient affordable housing.

“The scheme is landscape-led, rooted in place making principles and informed by its setting, with the aim of contributing positively to the character and future of the town.

“This reflects both local housing needs and national policy priorities to optimise housing delivery on sustainable sites.”

Over the last couple of years discussions have taken place on the potential development between developers, Newydd Housing Association and county planners.

Back in April 2024, the scheme being considered was for 55 homes – which went up to 58 and eventually proposals for 60 have been lodged with the council.

During the pre-application consultation the papers explain that county planners had shown support for a 100 per cent affordable home proposal.

Hiraeth Architecture said: “The current proposal reflects this detailed engagement process, shaped by topographical constraints and a clear commitment to high quality affordable housing.”