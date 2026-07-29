Fifth of farms in Wales targeted by criminals, report finds

Nation.Cymru staff

More than one in five Welsh farmers were hit by crime in the past year, with machinery theft the biggest threat to agricultural businesses, a new survey has found

The study, led by academics at Aberystwyth University, found that 22% of farms experienced crime over the previous 12 months, while rural communities continued to face problems including property damage and environmental offences.

Based on responses from more than 150 people, the survey also highlighted concerns about limited policing resources and support services in rural areas.

Theft was the most common offence affecting farms, with machinery, livestock and equipment among the main targets. Machinery theft alone accounted for 65% of crimes reported by agricultural businesses.

Despite the challenges, the survey found that 78% of crime victims were satisfied with the police response.

The report was produced by Dr Wyn Morris and Dr Gareth Norris as part of the Cymru Wledig LPIP Rural Wales project. The pair have been monitoring rural crime trends in Dyfed-Powys and across Wales for the past eight years.

They said the findings showed Welsh police forces had made progress in tackling rural crime, while highlighting the need to respond to emerging threats.

“The latest results demonstrate the excellent work police forces in Wales have done to reduce the impact rural crime has on our communities and businesses,” they said.

“However, each year we see new trends which require careful evaluation and targeted interventions.”

The report will be launched at the National Eisteddfod on Monday, August 3, during an event hosted by Cymru Wledig LPIP Rural Wales at the Dyfed-Powys Police stand.

Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said the findings offered an important insight into the challenges facing rural communities.

“Rural crime can have a devastating effect on communities, businesses and families,” he said.

“This report provides a crucial insight into attitudes towards policing and crime across rural communities in Wales. We must continue to work together to support rural communities and understand their concerns and challenges.”

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