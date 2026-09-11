Filipino community celebrates 25 years in Welsh city with ‘homecoming’ to remember

Nation Cymru staff

One of Wales’ largest Filipino communities celebrated 25 years of family, friendship and belonging with a spectacular evening of music, dance and culture.

The Cultural Gala 2026 – “Homecoming” brought together hundreds of Filipino families, community leaders, dignitaries and friends at Memorial Hall, Bodhyfryd, marking a quarter of a century of Filipino life in Wrexham and surrounding areas.

The colourful celebration featured traditional costumes, Filipino dances, music, performances and food, showcasing the heritage of a community that has made a lasting contribution to life in North Wales.

They were united by the Filipino spirit of Bayanihan – unity, cooperation and helping one another.

The event was sponsored by the Pendine Park care organisation, which has a long-standing connection with Wrexham’s Filipino community, via the Pendine Arts and Community Trust was established by owners Mario and Gill Kreft to support arts and community activities.

A number of Filipino staff have built their careers at Pendine over the years, with many establishing their lives in the city and becoming an important part of the wider community.

Arlene Elano, President of the Wrexham Filipino Society UK and deputy manager of Bodlondeb Care Home, said Pendine has become much more than a workplace.

She described it as a place where “careers have developed, friendships forged and lasting connections made while building new lives thousands of miles from the Philippines.”

She added: “Some had arrived as young workers and have since become parents and grandparents, raising their families in Wrexham while continuing to contribute to the town and its communities

“It is a place where we can serve and belong.”

The glittering gala also put the spotlight on the next generation, with children and young people aged between five and 18 performing traditional Filipino dances and showcasing their cultural heritage.

Their involvement demonstrated how traditions were being passed on while a new generation was growing up proudly connected to both Filipino and Welsh culture.

Entertainment was also provided by Justine Afante, a former The Voice Kids UK winner.

The appearance of the British-Filipino singing sensation from Swansea, who was just 13 when she won The Voice Kids UK was coached by Pixie Lott on the ITV talent show, was one of the highlights of the evening.

Arlene said the milestone 25th anniversary was a chance to honour the past while looking towards the future.

“Our 25th anniversary was a very special moment for the Filipino community in Wrexham,” she said.

“Homecoming’ was about remembering where we came from, celebrating the people who helped build our community and welcoming those who were beginning their own journey here.

“The success of the Cultural Gala wasn’t the achievement of one person. It belonged to our committee officers, sponsors and supporters, volunteers, performers, dancers and musicians, our children and young people, parents and families, partner organisations, invited guests, both media teams, and most importantly, the whole community who came together to make Homecoming possible. Committee member Olga Azarcon also played an important role that evening.

“The evening was made even more memorable when we were serenaded by Filipino violinist RJ Monteverde, who travelled from London, alongside all our other wonderful performers. W

“We were also grateful to have TFCN – The Filipino Channel Network covering the celebration, helping us share this important milestone with the wider Filipino community in UK. Europe and the in the Philippines.”

She added: “Wrexham has become home for so many of us, and we were proud to share our heritage while being part of the wider Welsh community.

“We will never forget our roots but Wrexham is a place where our roots have grown.”

Remy Roberts, 52, who works at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, came to the city in 2001 and went on to marry and have children.

Now deputy ward manager of Acute and Domiciliary NIV (non-invasive ventilation), she said she stayed in Wrexham because it “feels like home.”

“I was just 26 when I came to Wrexham as a fully qualified nurse and initially worked in critical care before moving to respiratory,” she said.

“I came over with around 43 others and we quickly became a community. Attending events like the gala mean so much as they allow us to be able to reflect on our roots and celebrate our heritage.”

Ann Chapman, the manager of Pendine’s Bodlondeb home who attended the celebration, said: “Filipino staff have been absolutely invaluable to Bodlondeb, bringing their joy, warmth and devotion to everything they do.”

“They care deeply about our residents and their families, and their kindness, dedication and compassion have made such a difference to the home and to everyone who lives and works here.”

It was a sentiment echoed by Pendine owner Mario Kreft who said: “Filipino staff have made an enormous contribution to Pendine over the years, showing our residents the kindness, care and compassion that are at the heart of everything we do.

“As Pendine celebrates its 40th anniversary, it is particularly special to celebrate alongside the Filipino community and recognise the many wonderful people who have helped make Pendine what it is today.”

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