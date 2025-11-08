Film launched to help people access public transport

A new short film focused on helping people to use public transport and remove barriers has been launched by Transport for Wales.

Premiered in Penarth, the film is a partnership project with Innovate Trust and highlights the challenges disabled people may encounter on the public transport and how participants have learned new skills to overcome them.

The ‘Confident Traveller’ initiative is available to third sector organisations who support people who may lack confidence in using public transport.

Its objective is to help improve personal health and wellbeing, reduce social isolation and encourage people to use public transport more frequently, and improve their quality of life.

Clare Harries, Community rail ambassador at Transport for Wales said: “The public transport network can open up opportunities for people and this project allows us to remove any barriers people face and make it more accessible for all.

“The aim of the film is to demonstrate the support that is available to people wishing to travel by train and it’s been great to work with Innovate Trust to help provide the confidence people need to access public transport.”

Mared Hughes, Project Officer for Innovate Trust added: “Using public transport can be overwhelming for people with learning disabilities.

“Working with Transport for Wales on the Confidence to Travel Scheme has helped individuals from Innovate Trust gain confidence and independence.”