Final grants for pubs, pools and parks announced under community ownership fund

A scheme allowing people to save cherished parks, pubs and community centres has closed early with millions of pounds left unallocated.

The community ownership fund, launched in 2021, was due to run until the end of March 2025 and allocate £150 million to local projects.

But it has now completed its final round of grants, with the UK Government blaming the state of the public finances for the decision to end the scheme.

Around £135 million of the promised £150 million has been allocated to 409 projects over the course of the scheme, with a further £8.5 million used to provide support before and after applications.

The unspent money will be used to fund other Government priorities, officials said.

The final £36 million round of funding announced on Monday will go to 85 projects across the UK, including at least 35 community centres, eight pubs and eight parks.

Wales

Over £2 million will be awarded to seven projects in Wales, so they can stay open to keep their communities thriving.

This includes £1 million to save the Tafarn y Plu pub in Gwynedd, The Bunkhouse music venue in Swansea, a museum in Powys and a community shop in Gwynedd.

This funding will be used to refurbish, renovate and secure the future of each of these buildings, allowing them to offer a diverse programme of events and activities including live music, well-being sessions and educational opportunities.

The highest single award in Wales – £400,000 will go towards saving Llanfair Light Railway and Cloverlands car model museum.

This project will host a museum, archives, and a shared community space for residents and visitors to use. The funding will allow the community building to provide a visitor centre in which tours will learn the context to the railway station and its operations.

Vital places

The UK Government minister for Local Growth Alex Norris said: “These are all multi-functional spaces that do so much for local people and most of us will have fond memories in treasured places like these.

“We’ve prioritised these grants to help preserve and upgrade what these vital places offer to their communities – whether improving access to sport, tackling loneliness or boosting family services for parents and children.”

Other Projects also set to receive money in Wales include: £300,000 to renovate Eveswell Community Centre in Newport. The centre will provide new and improved facilities for local families to host more activities like family groups, play groups, a Lego club, craft classes and after school youth groups.

£300,000 to refurbish the Pentre Comrades club. The transformed building will provide the community a central hub to use for socialising and learning with facilities including a pub, shop, cafeì, community garden, and kitchen spaces.

Caerphilly Rugby Club

£299,000 to renovate and refurbish Caerphilly Rugby Football Club. The space will provide new and improved facilities for their rugby development programmes as well as space to host events like fundraisers, local festivals and educational workshops.

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said: “Congratulations to these fantastic community projects in Wales. Over £2 million is being spent by the UK Government to make sure that these special places are refurbished and improved so they can provide facilities for local people to come together.

“All across Wales there are brilliant people who give back to their communities. I’d like to thank them for all that they do and the UK Government is proud to be able to support them.”

